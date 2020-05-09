Trump states that China did not broadcast coronavirus on purpose

After raising a series of suspicions and making insinuations that the Chinese government was behind the spread of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), The President of the United States, Donald Trump, went back.

“I don’t think they spread the virus on purpose,” he said in an interview with Fox News today. However, the Republican pointed out that there are investigations in the U.S. to know if the Sars-CoV-2 “came out” of some laboratory.

Recently, U.S. intelligence officials confirmed what numerous scientific studies have already pointed out: that the virus is “natural” and “not genetically created or manipulated by man.”

Now, investigations examine whether the coronavirus was eventually disseminated by an error from some laboratory in Wuhan, where the first cases of Covid-19 were found, in tests done with this type of material. Beijing has always condemned Washington’s stance, charging americans to show “the great evidence” they say they have.

During the interview, Trump spoke on the issue of the trade agreement with China and stressed that he has not yet made “any decision” on the issue and that “it is living a very difficult time” with the Chinese government.