Home World News International news Trump still believes that coronavirus will 'disappear' one day
World NewsInternational news

Trump still believes that coronavirus will ‘disappear’ one day

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed today that he believes that the coronavirus will “disappear” one day.

In February, Trump he said the virus would go away as the weather warmed up. He had also said, in the same month, that the virus was under control in the country.

“I believe [que vai desaparecer]. Of course, at some point. And I think we will have a vaccine soon, “he added. The coronavirus has already killed more than 127,000 people in the United States and left 2.6 million sick.

In the same interview, Trump said he “has no problem” wearing a face mask in public under certain circumstances – despite wearing it last in public in April.

“I would use it. People saw me using one. If I’m in a group of people we’re not three meters away from – but I’m not normally in this position and everyone has been tested,” he said.

Trump he said he did not believe it was necessary to make masks mandatory across the country, but said he was “in favor of masks” and that “he thinks masks are good”.

“I actually had a mask on. I kind of liked the [minha] appearance with her. It was a black mask and I thought, ‘If people feel good about it, they should wear it,’ “he added.

Related news

International news

US seizes Chinese products on suspicion of forced labor

kenyan -
US customs authorities today seized a shipment of products made from human hair from China, suspected of being produced by Muslims held...
Read more
International news

The Netherlands: sex workers will avoid kisses and ‘wheezing’

kenyan -
Sex workers in the Netherlands returned to work today after restrictive measures against sex coronavirus, but received the recommendation to avoid kissing...
Read more
International news

More than 100 cases of covid-19 after marriage and funeral in India

kenyan -
More than 100 people were infected by the new coronavirus in India after they took part, a few days apart, in the...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,730FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke