Trump still believes that coronavirus will ‘disappear’ one day

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed today that he believes that the coronavirus will “disappear” one day.

In February, Trump he said the virus would go away as the weather warmed up. He had also said, in the same month, that the virus was under control in the country.

“I believe [que vai desaparecer]. Of course, at some point. And I think we will have a vaccine soon, “he added. The coronavirus has already killed more than 127,000 people in the United States and left 2.6 million sick.

In the same interview, Trump said he “has no problem” wearing a face mask in public under certain circumstances – despite wearing it last in public in April.

“I would use it. People saw me using one. If I’m in a group of people we’re not three meters away from – but I’m not normally in this position and everyone has been tested,” he said.

Trump he said he did not believe it was necessary to make masks mandatory across the country, but said he was “in favor of masks” and that “he thinks masks are good”.

“I actually had a mask on. I kind of liked the [minha] appearance with her. It was a black mask and I thought, ‘If people feel good about it, they should wear it,’ “he added.