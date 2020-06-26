Home World News International news Turkey condemns 121 to life in prison for 2016 coup
Turkey condemns 121 to life in prison for 2016 coup

By kenyan

A court in Ankara, Turkey, sentenced 121 people to life imprisonment today for participating in the failed July 15, 2016 coup d’état, used by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to promote a purge in the armed forces and public services.

Of that total, 86 suspects were sentenced to an “aggravated” sentence, which provides for stricter detention regimes. Among them is ex-Colonel Erkan Oktem, sentenced to nine aggravated life sentences and for “premeditated murder”.

The failed coup attempt left 272 dead, including 24 rebels, and this Friday’s trial concerns actions taken by the Gendarmerie General Command.

President Erdogan accuses exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the United States, of orchestrating the coup and has already purged more than 140,000 civil servants and military personnel allegedly linked to his movement, the “Hizmet” (“Service”, in free translation) ).The cleric, in turn, accuses Erdogan of staging the coup to concentrate power in his hands and chase opponents.

