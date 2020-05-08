U.S. accuses China and Russia of spreading lies about coronavirus

The United States today accused China and Russia of strengthening their cooperation to release a false report on the pandemic of the new coronavirus, saying Beijing is increasingly applying techniques perfected by Moscow.

“Even before the covid-19 crisis, we had assessed a certain level of coordination between Russia and China in the field of propaganda,” said Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of a State Department agency responsible for tracking foreign propaganda. “But with this pandemic, cooperation accelerated rapidly,” he added.

According to the coordinator, these two countries seek to influence public opinion to generate a pandemic report that serves “their own purposes.”

This sector of the State Department, the Global Engagement Center, had reported in February that thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts propagated coordinated conspiracy theories that the U.S. was behind the outbreak of the disease.

China also angered the U.S. when a Foreign Ministry spokesman posted on a social network, without evidence, that the U.S. military had brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic originated.

At the end of March, and after a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the two powers reached an informal truce.

Tensions, however, increased again after the government Trump he accused the Chinese authorities of taking too long to alert the world to the pandemic and to conceal its extent, pointing to them as “responsible” for the planetary spread of the virus, the death of hundreds of thousands of people and the current unprecedented economic crisis.

In addition Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, insist on their suspicions that the virus originated in a laboratory in China, something that both the WHO (World Health Organization) and the White House’s top scientific adviser reject for lack of evidence.

Pompeo “cannot present evidence,” Chinese diplomacy replied, “because it has none.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside Beijing today, in a telephone call with Xi, “attempts by certain forces to use the epidemic as a pretext to accuse China,” according to the official Xinhua news agency. “Russia will strongly support China,” he added.

According to the Global Engagement Center, China has once again stepped up its online information campaign in defense of its pandemic management, which has killed more than 270,000 people worldwide.

“Beijing is adapting in real time and using more and more techniques that Moscow has been applying for a long time,” Gabrielle added.