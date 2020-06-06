U.S. accuses China of using George Floyd’s death as propaganda

The United States accused China today) of using the unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody to justify denying human rights to its people.

“Like all dictatorships in history, no lie is too obscene, as long as it serves the party’s power aspirations,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement referring to the Communist Party of China.

“This ridiculous propaganda should not deceive anyone,” he added.

China has made harsh criticism of the United States for the notorious Floyd case, but it was not immediately clear which one Pompeo referred to.

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western governments, especially the United States, for its repressive attitude to protests by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

And when anger at racial inequality and police brutality erupted in the United States following the May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by excessive force of a white police officer in Minneapolis, spokespeople and Chinese government media rebuked Washington.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said racism is “a chronic disease of American society.”

Washington’s response to Floyd’s death by police was “a didactic example of his world-famous double standard,” the spokesman said.

Today, Pompeo said that in recent days Beijing has shown “a sustained contempt for truth and a disdain for the law.”