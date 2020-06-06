Home World News International news U.S. accuses China of using George Floyd's death as propaganda
World NewsInternational news

U.S. accuses China of using George Floyd’s death as propaganda

By kenyan

The United States accused China today) of using the unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody to justify denying human rights to its people.

“Like all dictatorships in history, no lie is too obscene, as long as it serves the party’s power aspirations,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement referring to the Communist Party of China.

“This ridiculous propaganda should not deceive anyone,” he added.

China has made harsh criticism of the United States for the notorious Floyd case, but it was not immediately clear which one Pompeo referred to.

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western governments, especially the United States, for its repressive attitude to protests by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

And when anger at racial inequality and police brutality erupted in the United States following the May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by excessive force of a white police officer in Minneapolis, spokespeople and Chinese government media rebuked Washington.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said racism is “a chronic disease of American society.”

Washington’s response to Floyd’s death by police was “a didactic example of his world-famous double standard,” the spokesman said.

Today, Pompeo said that in recent days Beijing has shown “a sustained contempt for truth and a disdain for the law.”

Previous articleLearn the trajectory of the al Qaeda terrorist leader that France killed in Mali

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Learn the trajectory of the al Qaeda terrorist leader that France killed in Mali

kenyan -
The French Army announced that it had killed on Thursday (4) the leader of al-Qaeda...
Read more
International news

Police officers who pushed elderly man in U.S. protest are charged with assault

kenyan -
The two police officers who were caught pushing a 75-year-old man during a demonstration in...
Read more
International news

George Floyd case: ‘America is a failed social experiment’, criticizes philosopher engaged against racism

kenyan -
Cornel West is an important figure in the fight against racism and is recognized as...
Read more
15,710FansLike
3,467FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

He abandoned us after marrying the Meru Woman Rep – daughter exposes deadbeat journalist dad

News Connie Mukenyi -
Jane Baicu, a distraught daughter to news anchor Murega Baicu, has decided to expose his deadbeat dad after he completely abandoned and forgot them....
Read more

Coroanvirus is the biggest scam ever done to humanity – Huddah Monroe claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan socialite and renowned businesswoman Huddah Monroe has claimed that the Coronavirus is the biggest scam ever done to all humans of all races,...
Read more

Stop lying about testing us for coronavirus – medics call out the government

News Connie Mukenyi -
Medics in Kenya are a disappointed lot after the government stopped testing health workers for coronavirus. The medical practitioners complained that the Ministry of...
Read more

Mohammed Ali plans to impeach Transport CS amid changes at the port

News Stanley Kasee -
Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali, commonly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, is planning to have Transport CS James Macharia impeached. The MP wants the...
Read more

Schools set to reopen in September

News Tracy Nabwile -
The much-awaited presidential address of June 6th finally came to pass. The president addressed the nation on various contentious issues, one of them being...
Read more

Premium tears – Kenyans react to Uhuru extending cessation and curfew days

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
The 6th of June was a much-awaited day with Kenyans set to know whether or not Uhuru would lift the curfew and cessation. Memes...
Read more

Why Nairobi Metropolitan Area will remain on “temporary lockdown” – Uhuru Kenyatta explains

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained that cessation of movements will continue to be imposed in Nairobi Metropolitan Area because unlike other areas, cases of...
Read more

Moses Kuria risks losing property over Sh7.2 million in Rent arrears

News Stanley Kasee -
Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria's property could be auctioned over Sh7.2 million in rent arrears. A go-ahead was issued to Keysian Auctioneers through a demand...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke