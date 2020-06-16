U.S. broadcaster suspends executive over accusations of racist comments

Walt Disney company ABC News has put one of its top executives, Barbara Fedida, on leave while investigating information posted in the press that she allegedly made racist comments, as well as other inappropriate behavior, according to the channel.

On Saturday, HuffPost published an article that stated that Barbara, the channel’s vice president for Talent, Editorial Strategy and Business Affairs, has a long history of insensitive comments and has been the target of dozens of complaints to the Human Resources industry. She denied the accusations, which she described as “incredibly misleading.”

In one incident, the article described a discussion in 2018 about anchor Robin Roberts’ contract negotiations. Barbara reportedly said of Roberts, who is black, that it wasn’t like the company was asking her to “harvest cotton.”

Sources told HuffPost that as a result of Barbara’s alleged misconduct, ABC News spent millions of dollars on confidential settlements with former employees and talent staff, including at least one settlement linked to allegations of racial discrimination.

“Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for increasing diversity in network news,” Barbara said in a statement. “I am proud of my decades of work hiring, supporting and promoting talented minority journalists. And unlike these sad and incredibly misleading accusations about me, the track record is well documented and undeniable.”