U.S. calls alleged plot in Venezuela a ‘major disinformation campaign’

Washington, May 5 2020 (AFP) – The United States government on Tuesday (5) considered the thesis of a plot to deturn President Nicolás Maduro, which resulted in the arrest of two Americans, a “melodrama” and a “major disinformation campaign” by Caracas.

“There is a major disinformation campaign underway by the Maduro regime, which makes it difficult to separate the facts from the propaganda,” said a State Department spokesman hours after President Donald Trump deny the participation of the United States in an attempt at “invasion” denounced by Maduro.

The Venezuelan president said two Americans, whom he identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, were detained on Monday in a group of 13 “mercenaries” who planned an “invasion” to oust him from power. On Sunday, he had reported clashes on a beach that reportedly left eight dead and two detained.

Chavista President introduced Denman, 34, and Berry, 41, as a “security team” of Trump and showed their passports, among other documents, on state television.

The Venezuelan government ratified its accusations against the United States on Tuesday, linking Trump to a former U.S. military officer, Jordan Goudreau, who founded a private security and defense company called Silvercorp USA. Caracas says the imprisoned Americans worked for this company.

“Today, President Donald Trump denied any kind of relationship between Silvercorp and its government, but it turns out that Jordan Goudreau is serving as security for the President of the United States,” Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez said in Caracas, releasing an October 18, 2018 photograph with Goudreau near Trump at an event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The AFP did not find the image in a search of the @silvercorpusa account.

The minister also showed the capture of a video of the act, with Goudreau by his side. “Here he is very close to the president of the United States, Mr. Jordan Goudreau,” he said.

The State Department official, who gave the statements on condition of anonymity, said Washington seeks to identify the Activities of the Americans, as well as the role of former military man Goundreau, appointed by Caracas as responsible for the alleged plot.

In addition, it will study “closely the role of the Maduro regime in this melodrama and especially the enormous Cuban intelligence apparatus in Venezuela.”

The United States, which considers Maduro’s government a dictatorship, accuses Caracas-allied Cuba of having more than 20,000 agents infiltrated venezuelan security forces, including the presidential security guard.

“The history of falsehoods and manipulation of Maduro and his accomplices, as well as his highly questionable representation of the details, demonstrates that nothing should be taken literally when one sees the distortion of the facts,” the State Department spokesman said.

Washington , he added, “what is clear” is that the Maduro government is using this “to justify a higher level of repression.”

The United States has been leading international pressure for maduro’s departure since January last year, whose re-election in 2018 he considers fraudulent and whom he attributes widespread corruption and serious human rights abuses.

The spokesman also stressed that “these events” occurred shortly after a “massacre of prisoners” during a riot on Friday at a prison in western Venezuela that left 47 dead and 75 injured, according to unofficial figures.

The “regime is trying to avoid responsibility,” he said.

Earlier, the American president himself, Donald Trump, had already denied any ties of his government to an alleged plot to invade Venezuela by sea and deport Maduro, as the Venezuelan president said the day before.

“I’ve just been informed, ” said Trump to reporters on the White House lawn. “It has nothing to do with our government,” he added.

The White House “has nothing to do with what has happened in Venezuela in recent days,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

On Monday, Venezuelan prosecutors accused opposition leader Juan Guaidó of hiring “mercenaries” with Venezuelan funds blocked by Washington sanctions in order to initiate the “invasion” attempt.

This alleged attempt was denounced just over a year after a failed attempt by Guaidó – recognized as President in charge of Venezuela by the United States and more than fifty countries – to lead a military uprising against Maduro, which he considers a “usurper.”

bur-ad/dga/mvv