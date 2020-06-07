Home World News International news U.S.: Elderly woman arrested accused of spitting on young black man in...
World NewsInternational news

U.S.: Elderly woman arrested accused of spitting on young black man in protest by Floyd

By kenyan

A 64-year-old woman was arrested last night in Shorewood, Wisconsin, accused of spitting in a young man’s face during an anti-racist demonstration

Police said the woman and the teenager had an argument around 4:30 p.m. during an anti-srracist demonstration in honor of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer on May 25.

According to the Tmz, the elderly woman blocked with her car part of the way of the people and refused to remove the vehicle. A video posted on social media shows a group of young people walking towards it when the alleged attack takes place.

After the confusion, a group of demonstrators managed to ensure the safety of the elderly woman. The protesters also restrained the teenager who suffered the alleged attack. TMZ also points out that the elderly woman called the police because she was afraid for her safety.

According to a statement released in the Facebook in the morning, the Shorewood Police Department says the suspect was arrested and recorded, but due to the pandemic of Coronavirusthey didn’t take her to milwaukee county jail.

Criminal charges will be issued in the coming days, according to a statement from authorities.

See below the video:

