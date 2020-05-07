U.S. emissary travels to Qatar to ask Taliban to reduce violence

The U.S. emissary for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, returned to Qatar yesterday to ask the Taliban to “fully respect” the agreement with Washington to “immediately” reduce violence in their country, the State Department said today.

Khalilzad, the United States’ chief negotiator on the peace agreement signed on February 29 by Washington and the Taliban after 18 years of war, left yesterday to visit Doha, Qatar, New Delhi, India and Islamabad, Pakistan.

In Doha, “he will meet with taliban representatives to urge them to fully respect the agreement between the United States and the Taliban,” U.S. diplomacy added.

During his trip, the emissary will call for “an immediate reduction of violence, an acceleration of the schedule for the start of negotiations between Afghanistan and cooperation between all parties to deal with the covid-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.”

The agreement opened the door to the start of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a process that will be executed until July 2021.

The Taliban ended attacks against the United States military, but redoubled violence against Afghan forces.

Peace talks between the rebels and the Kabul government, scheduled for March 10, have not yet begun, one of the points of the agreement between the Taliban and Washington.