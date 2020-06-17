Home World News International news U.S. has chloroquine stock and doesn't know what to do with it,...
World NewsInternational news

U.S. has chloroquine stock and doesn’t know what to do with it, nyt says

By kenyan

The United States has a stockpile of 66 million doses of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine stranded, according to the New York Times.

U.S. authorities still don’t know what to do with this stock after the drug regulatory agency (FDA) revoke the emergency authorization for the use of these medicines in patients with covid-19.

According to the newspaper, the FDA’s decision surprised the White House, which had stockpiled chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in March, including donations of these drugs from a pharmaceutical giant and a Pakistani laboratory not certified by the agency.

Chloroquine is defended by President Donald Trump treatment of the disease. Trump has already said that he had used the drug preventively and that he “was not hurt”.

Related news

International news

Man accused of pushing elderly woman in New York was arrested more than 100 times

kenyan -
A man who has been arrested more than 100 times has been arrested on charges of pushing a 92-year-old woman into a...
Read more
International news

Madeleine case: German police want to test saliva sample, website says

kenyan -
German police want to retest the saliva sample taken from the apartment where madeleine mccann disappeared in Portugal in 2007, according to british...
Read more
International news

Putin installs home disinfection chamber against coronavirus

kenyan -
Russian President Vladimir Putin installed a disinfection chamber in his cassa, near Moscow, to protect himself from the new Coronavirus. The measure...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy adds 210 new cases and 34 deaths by covid-19 in...

Italy has recorded 34 new deaths per covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 34,405 victims so far, in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Situation in Beijing due to coronavirus is ‘extremely serious’, warns prefecture

Beijing, 16 Jun 2020 (AFP) - The situation of the epidemic in Beijing is "extremely serious," a spokesman for the mayor warned...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy has lowest number of new coronavirus deaths since March 2

Italy recorded today the lowest number of new deaths in the pandemic of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in 105 days.According to the Civil Defense,...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Trump hydroxychloroquine praise after U.S. regulatory agency revokes use against covid-19

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that other countries have provided excellent reports on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, complaining...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,487FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Rapper CMB Prezzo reveals he was a Mungiki leader (VIDEO)

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated rapper CMB Prezzo in a recent interview, revealed he was part of the outlawed sect Mungiki. The famous rapper was speaking at The Play...
Read more

Kenyan soldier who sought political asylum in the US amongst brains...

News Laiza Maketso -
A former Kenyan soldier residing in the United States received recognition for championing Akon's Sh 600 billion projects in Senegal. Julius Mwale, a former Kenya...
Read more

Egypt convicts journalist after featuring on Al Jazeera

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
Egyptian authorities arrested a senior journalist after featuring in an interview on the Qatar based channel Al Jazeera. Plainclothes police arrested Mohamed Monir 65on Monday,...
Read more

MP calls out for probe into CJ Maraga over judiciary corruption

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday the 16th of June trudged into the ongoing disagreements between the executive and the judiciary....
Read more

Exodus of Chinese nationals from Kenya commences

News Laiza Maketso -
Around 200 Chinese nationals left the country yesterday aboard China Southern Airlines following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. Last week, some...
Read more

Arsenal vs Manchester City: What to expect as league resumes

News Chuoyo Protus -
Finally, June 17th is here with us. A palpable sense of relief and joy hangs in the air as one world's beloved league starts...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke