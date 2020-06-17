U.S. has chloroquine stock and doesn’t know what to do with it, nyt says

The United States has a stockpile of 66 million doses of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine stranded, according to the New York Times.

U.S. authorities still don’t know what to do with this stock after the drug regulatory agency (FDA) revoke the emergency authorization for the use of these medicines in patients with covid-19.

According to the newspaper, the FDA’s decision surprised the White House, which had stockpiled chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in March, including donations of these drugs from a pharmaceutical giant and a Pakistani laboratory not certified by the agency.

Chloroquine is defended by President Donald Trump treatment of the disease. Trump has already said that he had used the drug preventively and that he “was not hurt”.