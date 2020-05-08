U.S. judge orders reopening of closed gun shops in pandemic

The gun lobby in the United States won a court victory today after a federal court ordered the reopening of stores selling Massachusetts weapons that had been closed as part of measures to combat the new coronavirus.

Like other governors in the country, Charlie Baker, included gun stores on the list of “non-essential deals” that were supposed to be closed in the state during the pandemic.

But his decision was challenged by gun owners and sellers and by associations for the defense of gun possession sputum on behalf of the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

Federal Judge Douglas Woodlock agreed with them and ordered the reopening of these facilities on Saturday, following strict precautionary measures (compliance with protective distances, wearing masks), according to a copy of the ruling consulted by AFP.

With more than 75,000 deaths, the United States is the country most affected by covid-19 in the world.

At the beginning of the crisis, gun purchases skyrocketed in a country where a third of adult citizens own at least one.

However, the proliferation of containment measures has triggered a debate about whether or not to keep stores selling these products open.

While Texas, Ohio, and Michigan considered these stores “essential,” the states of New York or New Jersey, epicenters of the epidemic in the United States, adopted a different position.

The gun lobby filed several lawsuits in states where the companies that sell them had to close.

The Massachusetts court is the first to order its reopening. A California judge, on the other hand, denied a similar lawsuit by Los Angeles city authorities.

Elsewhere, trials are still pending.