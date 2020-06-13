U.S. justice charges three protesters for attacks on police cars

Three protesters accused of throwing molotov cocktails at police cars during protests against racial inequality and police brutality in New York were charged today by a federal jury, and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Samantha Shader was accused of throwing an explosive device into a police vehicle during a demonstration on May 29, while Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman are accused of damaging another police car during a demonstration the next day.

In both cases, no one was injured.

Mattis, 32, and Rahman, 31, are lawyers by profession and have pursued a modeling career so far.

For his part, Shader, 27, has already had to answer in court in several States, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

The three protesters face seven federal charges, including arson, possession and use of explosives and destructive devices.

All three are in custody and will be formally indicted by a judge on June 25. If convicted, the maximum risk is life imprisonment, a spokesman for the prosecutor told AFP, who is determined to treat the protesters harshly.

The protests during which these moments occurred occurred the weekend after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last May 25.

The attitude of the NyPD, which on occasion violently repressed the protesters, was widely criticized, and some officers were prosecuted.

cat/leo/gfe/gma/bn