U.S. passes 1.3 million cases and 78,000 coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 78,771, according to the latest update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,300,696.

Compared to yesterday, there were 26,660 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2%. The pace is identical to the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was also 2% (from 1,248,040 to 1,274,036 cases).

The rate of deaths rose from the previous day, with an increase of about 2.2% (77,034 to 78,771). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2% (75,477 to 77,034).

The state of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 328,599, followed by New Jersey (137,085 cases) and Massachusetts (76,743 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory:

  1. New York: 328,599
  2. New Jersey: 137,085
  3. Massachusetts: 76,743
  4. Illinois: 76,085
  5. California: 64,561
  6. Pennsylvania: 55,316
  7. Michigan: 46,756
  8. Florida: 40,001
  9. Texas: 37,860
  10. Connecticut: 32,984
  11. Georgia: 32,590
  12. Maryland: 32,587
  13. Louisiana: 31,490
  14. Indiana: 23,732
  15. Ohio: 23,697
  16. Virginia: 23,196
  17. Colorado: 19,316
  18. Washington: 16,674
  19. Tennessee: 14,843
  20. North Carolina: 14,360
  21. Iowa: 11,671
  22. Minnesota: 11,271
  23. Rhode Island: 10,989
  24. Arizona: 10,960
  25. Wisconsin: 9,939
  26. Alabama: 9,923
  27. Missouri: 9,666
  28. Mississippi: 9,501
  29. Nebraska: 8,234
  30. South Carolina: 7,531
  31. Kansas: 6,751
  32. Delaware: 6,447
  33. Kentucky: 6,440
  34. Utah: 6,234
  35. District of Columbia: 6,102
  36. Nevada: 6,028
  37. New Mexico: 4,778
  38. Oklahoma: 4,335
  39. Arkansas: 3,984
  40. South Dakota: 3,393
  41. Oregon: 3,160
  42. New Hampshire: 3,011
  43. Idaho: 2,230
  44. Puerto Rico: 2,173
  45. North Dakota: 1,464
  46. Maine: 1,434
  47. West Virginia: 1,347
  48. Vermont: 921
  49. Wyoming: 653
  50. Hawaii: 579
  51. Montana: 458
  52. Alaska: 378
  53. Guam: 151
  54. U.S. Virgin Islands: 69
  55. Northern Mariana Islands: 16

