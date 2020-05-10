U.S. passes 1.3 million cases and 78,000 coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 78,771, according to the latest update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,300,696.
Compared to yesterday, there were 26,660 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2%. The pace is identical to the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was also 2% (from 1,248,040 to 1,274,036 cases).
The rate of deaths rose from the previous day, with an increase of about 2.2% (77,034 to 78,771). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2% (75,477 to 77,034).
The state of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 328,599, followed by New Jersey (137,085 cases) and Massachusetts (76,743 cases).
Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.
The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.
Official cases by state or territory:
- New York: 328,599
- New Jersey: 137,085
- Massachusetts: 76,743
- Illinois: 76,085
- California: 64,561
- Pennsylvania: 55,316
- Michigan: 46,756
- Florida: 40,001
- Texas: 37,860
- Connecticut: 32,984
- Georgia: 32,590
- Maryland: 32,587
- Louisiana: 31,490
- Indiana: 23,732
- Ohio: 23,697
- Virginia: 23,196
- Colorado: 19,316
- Washington: 16,674
- Tennessee: 14,843
- North Carolina: 14,360
- Iowa: 11,671
- Minnesota: 11,271
- Rhode Island: 10,989
- Arizona: 10,960
- Wisconsin: 9,939
- Alabama: 9,923
- Missouri: 9,666
- Mississippi: 9,501
- Nebraska: 8,234
- South Carolina: 7,531
- Kansas: 6,751
- Delaware: 6,447
- Kentucky: 6,440
- Utah: 6,234
- District of Columbia: 6,102
- Nevada: 6,028
- New Mexico: 4,778
- Oklahoma: 4,335
- Arkansas: 3,984
- South Dakota: 3,393
- Oregon: 3,160
- New Hampshire: 3,011
- Idaho: 2,230
- Puerto Rico: 2,173
- North Dakota: 1,464
- Maine: 1,434
- West Virginia: 1,347
- Vermont: 921
- Wyoming: 653
- Hawaii: 579
- Montana: 458
- Alaska: 378
- Guam: 151
- U.S. Virgin Islands: 69
- Northern Mariana Islands: 16
This content was generated by the automated news production system of the Uol revised by the editorial before it was published.