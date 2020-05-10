U.S. passes 1.3 million cases and 78,000 coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the United States has grown to 78,771, according to the latest update from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The number of confirmed cases reached 1,300,696.

Compared to yesterday, there were 26,660 new confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, a growth of 2%. The pace is identical to the previous day: from the day before yesterday to yesterday the increase was also 2% (from 1,248,040 to 1,274,036 cases).

The rate of deaths rose from the previous day, with an increase of about 2.2% (77,034 to 78,771). From the day before yesterday, growth was 2% (75,477 to 77,034).

The state of New York is the one with the highest number of official cases of covid-19 in the United States, with a total of 328,599, followed by New Jersey (137,085 cases) and Massachusetts (76,743 cases).

Considering official cases and deaths, the covid-19 lethality rate in the United States is 6%.

The highest peak of new cases of coronavirus was recorded on April 5, when the country confirmed 63,455 new infected patients with the disease.

Official cases by state or territory:

New York: 328,599 New Jersey: 137,085 Massachusetts: 76,743 Illinois: 76,085 California: 64,561 Pennsylvania: 55,316 Michigan: 46,756 Florida: 40,001 Texas: 37,860 Connecticut: 32,984 Georgia: 32,590 Maryland: 32,587 Louisiana: 31,490 Indiana: 23,732 Ohio: 23,697 Virginia: 23,196 Colorado: 19,316 Washington: 16,674 Tennessee: 14,843 North Carolina: 14,360 Iowa: 11,671 Minnesota: 11,271 Rhode Island: 10,989 Arizona: 10,960 Wisconsin: 9,939 Alabama: 9,923 Missouri: 9,666 Mississippi: 9,501 Nebraska: 8,234 South Carolina: 7,531 Kansas: 6,751 Delaware: 6,447 Kentucky: 6,440 Utah: 6,234 District of Columbia: 6,102 Nevada: 6,028 New Mexico: 4,778 Oklahoma: 4,335 Arkansas: 3,984 South Dakota: 3,393 Oregon: 3,160 New Hampshire: 3,011 Idaho: 2,230 Puerto Rico: 2,173 North Dakota: 1,464 Maine: 1,434 West Virginia: 1,347 Vermont: 921 Wyoming: 653 Hawaii: 579 Montana: 458 Alaska: 378 Guam: 151 U.S. Virgin Islands: 69 Northern Mariana Islands: 16

This content was generated by the automated news production system of the Uol revised by the editorial before it was published.