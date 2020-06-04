U.S. plans G7 with Brazil and allies to avoid post-covid Chinese rule

The United States, in order to isolate China, a trade rival, articulates an enlarged G7 as a kind of new center of power. But this time, composed only of his main allies.

With more than 100,000 dead, millions unemployed and now an explosion of social protests, the U.S. government knows that a resumption will be painful and that the coming months will be of deep internal malaise.

One scenario is that while the U.S. is plunged into an unprecedented crisis, China — despite the impact it has had on covid-19 — will be able to position itself more steadily on the international stage.

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump, made two announcements that make up a reaction: the organization of a G7 with new invited countries and its break with the WHO (World Health Organization), for supposedly being allied with the Chinese.

Both have the same purpose: to reorganize the post-pandemic world and try to undermine China’s international influence. The White House’s main goal is to prevent the collapse of Western economies in 2020 from moving to Asia.

The process to achieve this goal, according to diplomats, takes place in a meticulously planned manner. The problem, these sources say, is that such a strategy has been accompanied by manipulation, misinformation and increased international tension.

Brazil invited to the G7

For diplomatic sources heard by the column, Trump is trying to create a front to contain China and, to do so, needs to establish new international bodies or forums. It is in this sense that comes the proposal of the White House for a meeting of the G7 with India, Brazil, Australia, South Korea and Israel. Trump, in making the announcement, he made it clear that the G7 was “obsolete” and that it would need to be recreated.

This week, the Americans already held a meeting between the chancellors of these new allied countries, supposedly with the aim of addressing the response to the pandemic.

In essence, however, his maneuver was interpreted differently: the emptying is not of the G7, but of the G20, forum where americans need to share space with Russia and, of course, with China.

An irrelevant G20 suddenly took on a starring role when, in 2008, the international financial crisis left rich countries vulnerable and it was precisely the emerging ones – and China – who led the recovery.

The dissatisfaction of Trump with the G20 increased as its trade war against China gained new impact and the White House was criticized during the group’s meetings.

It is not by chance, negotiators say, that since the beginning of the pandemic the G20 has been inoperative and empty. Several meetings ended without a final statement, vetoed by the U.S. in a deliberate step to undermine its influence.

Asked by the column, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown pointed out that it was a “shame” that the G-20 was only scheduled to hold a meeting in November. Alongside Fernando Henrique Cardoso and 200 other leaders, he led a letter to the group begging the G-20 to meet again and outlines a strategy to deal with the current crisis.

For him, however, an enlarged G7 does not make sense, since it would encompass countries that represent only 2 of the 7 billion people on the planet.

In Europe, the gesture of Trump is also viewed with suspicion. This week, Chancellor Angela Merkel declined an invitation from the American to a G7 summit in the coming weeks. She cited that such a meeting would require “proper preparation.” In diplomatic circles, the gesture was interpreted as a sign of disagreement between Berlin and Washington over what should be the future of international governance.