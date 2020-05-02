U.S. records 1,883 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,883 deaths related to the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the count released on Friday (1) by Johns Hopkins University.

With this number, the total number of deaths in the country due to covid-19 reaches 64,789.

The death toll released on Friday represents a drop from the last three days, after the 2,053 deaths on Thursday, 2,502 on Wednesday, and 2,207 on Tuesday.

Since its appearance in China in December, covid-19 has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

With more than one million cases diagnosed, the United States accounts for nearly a third of the cases officially registered in 195 countries and territories.