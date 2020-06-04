Home World News International news U.S. records 919 deaths caused by new coronavirus in 24 hours
World NewsInternational news

U.S. records 919 deaths caused by new coronavirus in 24 hours

By kenyan

The new coronavirus has caused 919 deaths in the last 24 hours in the United States, according to a count released at 8:30 p.m. local time today (9:30 p.m. PDT) by Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure brings the total number of deaths in the country to 107,000, where nearly 1,850,000 cases have been diagnosed, according to figures from this University of Baltimore.

The United States is, with slack, the most affected country in the world in absolute terms in the pandemic of covid-19.

Although the pandemic has slowed in the U.S. since its peak in mid-April, health workers say they are concerned about a possible second wave in the coming weeks due to multitudinous protests against police violence and racism.

For more than a week, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets without maintaining the social distancing recommended by health authorities, demanding their demands and, in many cases, coughing over the tear gas bombs with which security forces disperse concentrations in some of the more than 140 cities where protests were registered.

