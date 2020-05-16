U.S. restaurant puts mannequins on tables to ease distance

Your gaze is empty. Your smile, petrified. They wear post-war clothes and don’t need a reservation to sit at the table at one of the best restaurants in the United States.

A Michelin-starred restaurant in the state of Virginia (east) has found a fun —or chilling, depending on taste—way to allow social distancing among its customers: the use of mannequins sitting among diners for when they reopen their doors at the end of May.

“When we need to solve the problem of social distancing and halve the occupancy of our restaurant, the solution seemed obvious: fill it with interestingly dressed mannequins,” chef Patrick O’Connell, owner of The Inn at Little Washington, told AFP by email.

“This will allow you to have a lot of space among real customers, arouse some smiles and offer fun photo scenarios,” he added.

The Inn, which is “known for being reverently irreverent” and is also the only three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the Washington, D.C. region, is expected to reopen on May 29.

The life-size mannequins evoke, with their clothing, the post-war atmosphere of the 1940s, with pearl necklaces, plaid patterned dresses and striped suits.

The glamour has to match the place, where a tasting menu can cost $248 per customer without wine.

The restaurant collaborated with local companies for the scenery, costumes and makeup of the mannequins, arranged strategically on tables that should remain empty.

“We are all looking forward to meeting and seeing other people at this time. Not everyone has to necessarily be real personal,” O’Connell said.

“I’ve always liked mannequins, they never complain about anything and you can have a lot of fun wearing them,” he adds.

The same is not true for flesh-and-blood customers.