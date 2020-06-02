U.S. says China tries to deny Hong Kong voice by preventing vigil

The head of U.S. diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, today accused China of trying to “deny” the voice of the people of Hong Kong by preventing a vigil to recall the repression of The Square of Heavenly Peace.

“If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intentions, these point to the rejection of the people of Hong Kong having a voice and options, equating them to the mainland,” Pompeo said in a tweet referring to the island’s autonomy and freedoms over the rest of the country, some prerogatives known as “one country, two systems.”

Hong Kong authorities banned the annual celebration in memory of the crackdown that took place in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989 – which is often an important concentration that contrasts with silence in mainland China – due to restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus lamented that for the first time in 30 years Hong Kong police will not allow the massacre to be recalled.

“We ask the Hong Kong authorities to allow people to peacefully remember the victims of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are strained by U.S. President Donald Donald’s accusations Trump against China by the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The tension worsened further by the Chinese government’s intentions to pass laws to punish secession in Hong Kong.

Following the announcement of the processing of these security laws that would undermine the freedoms of this former British colony, the United States indicated that it would terminate the preferential commercial status of which Hong Kong enjoys.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian commented on the wave of protests in the United States after a black citizen died of asphyxiation when he was immobilized by a white police officer and said the situation reflects “the seriousness of the problems of racism and police violence” in the country.