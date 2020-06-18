Home World News International news U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump and supports young migrants 'dreamers'
World NewsInternational news

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump and supports young migrants ‘dreamers’

By kenyan

The United States Supreme Court today blocked Republican President Donald Donald’s decision Trump, to end the protection for the “dreamers”, a group of 700,000 young people who arrived in the country without documents along with their parents when they were children.

The high court upheld the opinions of the lower courts and found that it would be “capricious” and “arbitrary” to end the program adopted by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 to offer protection against deportations, as well as work permits to these young people, mainly from Latin America and among whom many do not even embrace their country of origin.

Less than five months before the elections, Trump he called the decision on Twitter “horrible” and “politically charged.”

“Doesn’t it give the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” asked the president after the court issued an opinion on the rights of gay and transgender workers that angered him in the same week. Trump.

Many “dreamers” said they were “relieved” by the decision as they were already preparing for “the worst” after years of uncertainty since Trump decided to end the program.

“I can breathe again”

This program allows young people to work, study and drive. So if they didn’t exist, they’d be sentenced to live without papers.

For Geraldine Chinga, a 29-year-old who arrived from Peru as a child, receiving this decision was like taking a weight that kept her from breathing.

“That was the best news of the whole year. It’s such a relief, … I can breathe again,” he added.

Despite the pandemic of Coronavirus, a group of young people wearing masks gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington with a banner that read “We’re here to stay.”

This is one of the most anticipated Supreme Court decisions of the season, and due to the fact that conservative judges are a majority, there were expectations about the decision.

Finally, Magistrate John Roberts added his voice to that of the four progressive judges to support the program’s permanence.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the decision on Twitter, noting that eight years ago he promoted this plan to “protect people who were raised as part of the American family from deportation.”

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the decision extends the life of a program that, according to a poll published this week, has the support of three-quarters of the population, both Democrats and Republicans.

“This is the American way of doing things and I’m very proud of it,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

Related news

International news

NY governor considers quarantine for those arriving from other states

kenyan -
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today that he is considering quarantining people entering New York State as the Coronavirus spreads across...
Read more
International news

Facebook deletes ads from the Trump by association with Nazism

kenyan -
The Facebook announced today to have deleted more than 80 ads from the election campaign of the President of the United States,...
Read more
International news

New outbreak in Germany quarantines residential building with 700 people

kenyan -
The approximately 700 inhabitants of a housing building in Gottingen, Germany, are quarantined as of Thursday, following the confirmation of approximately 100...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy adds 210 new cases and 34 deaths by covid-19 in...

Italy has recorded 34 new deaths per covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 34,405 victims so far, in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

India records more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

India recorded more than 2,000 deaths caused by the new Coronavirus in just one day, bringing the death toll to 11,903 in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Situation in Beijing due to coronavirus is ‘extremely serious’, warns prefecture

Beijing, 16 Jun 2020 (AFP) - The situation of the epidemic in Beijing is "extremely serious," a spokesman for the mayor warned...
Read more
International newskenyan -

U.S. police officers quit jobs after george floyd case demonstrations

After George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, a wave of demonstrations took over the United States calling for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more

Jubilee Asili – Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto’s break-away party

News Connie Mukenyi -
A day after Jubilee party formed a post-election agreement with Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has hinted at Ruto allies...
Read more

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke