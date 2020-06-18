U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump and supports young migrants ‘dreamers’

The United States Supreme Court today blocked Republican President Donald Donald’s decision Trump, to end the protection for the “dreamers”, a group of 700,000 young people who arrived in the country without documents along with their parents when they were children.

The high court upheld the opinions of the lower courts and found that it would be “capricious” and “arbitrary” to end the program adopted by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 to offer protection against deportations, as well as work permits to these young people, mainly from Latin America and among whom many do not even embrace their country of origin.

Less than five months before the elections, Trump he called the decision on Twitter “horrible” and “politically charged.”

“Doesn’t it give the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” asked the president after the court issued an opinion on the rights of gay and transgender workers that angered him in the same week. Trump.

Many “dreamers” said they were “relieved” by the decision as they were already preparing for “the worst” after years of uncertainty since Trump decided to end the program.

“I can breathe again”

This program allows young people to work, study and drive. So if they didn’t exist, they’d be sentenced to live without papers.

For Geraldine Chinga, a 29-year-old who arrived from Peru as a child, receiving this decision was like taking a weight that kept her from breathing.

“That was the best news of the whole year. It’s such a relief, … I can breathe again,” he added.

Despite the pandemic of Coronavirus, a group of young people wearing masks gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington with a banner that read “We’re here to stay.”

This is one of the most anticipated Supreme Court decisions of the season, and due to the fact that conservative judges are a majority, there were expectations about the decision.

Finally, Magistrate John Roberts added his voice to that of the four progressive judges to support the program’s permanence.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the decision on Twitter, noting that eight years ago he promoted this plan to “protect people who were raised as part of the American family from deportation.”

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the decision extends the life of a program that, according to a poll published this week, has the support of three-quarters of the population, both Democrats and Republicans.

“This is the American way of doing things and I’m very proud of it,” the Democratic lawmaker said.