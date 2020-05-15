Home World News International news U.S. warns of covid-19-related disease in children
Washington, May 15 2020 (AFP) – U.S. authorities warned on Thursday (14) health professionals about a rare and serious inflammatory disease that affects children is probably linked to covid-19.

The disease, called multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) by the United States Centers for Disease Prevention and Prevention (CDC), was first reported by the United Kingdom in April.

Since then, a hundred cases, with at least three deceased, have been recorded in The State of New York.

“Health workers who have treated or treated patients under the age of 21 who meet the MIS-C (disease) criteria should highlight suspected cases to their local health departments,” the CDC said.

These criteria are the appearance of symptoms such as fever and inflammation in various organs that obend patients to hospitalize, as well as the impossibility of making a diagnosis and exposure of patients to covid-19 or confirmation that they have become infected with the new coronavirus.

Physicians who have treated this new disease have observed symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki syndrome, which affects the vascular system in children and whose causes are unknown.

According to the CDC, the hypothesis of this disease should be considered in the case of “any infant death with evidence of a SARS-CoV-2 infection”, coronavirus causing covid-19.

The onset of these inflammatory symptoms appears to occur between four and six weeks after the child has been infected with coronavirus, when she has already developed antibodies, according to pediatrician Sunil Sood of cohen children’s medical center in New York.

“They had the virus, his body fought him. But now they have this late and excessive immune response,” he told AFP.

To add an additional unknown to this disease, no cases have been reported in children in Asia, including China, where the virus appeared in December. Some believe the explanation would be genetic reasons, according to Sunil Sood.

