UK passes 42,000 deaths per covid-19; country has almost 300,000 cases

The UK today reached 42,153 deaths per covid-19, after adding up to 184 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the Department of Health.

To date, the UK has recorded 299,251 positive cases of Coronavirus, 1,115 added in the last update.

The number of daily deaths is considerably lower than the previous day, 233, but experts warn that it is too early to determine whether the strategy of relaxation of isolation is being done safely.

Under the plan to reactivate the national economy, on Monday the government reopened all trades in non-essential products in England, and some secondary school pupils returned to classes.

In this context, the leader of the British Labour Party, Keir Starmer, today questioned the prime minister’s management, pointing out that he backed down on several decisions during the pandemic.

At the government’s weekly control session in the House of Commons, Starmer praised The Conservative leader Boris Johnson’s “change of direction”, authorising yesterday the extension of the free meal programme for underprivileged students that was implemented when schools were closed due to confinement.

Starmer criticised Johnson for “not yet fulfilling” his promise to exempt public health officials from countries outside the European Union (EU) from paying a surcharge for the use of the British health system.

Johnson faces increasing pressure even within his own party due to the apparent lack of leadership, something that is evident, critics say, in frequent changes of opinion, lack of knowledge of many aspects of government and the tendency to rely on a small circle of advisers and ministers with similar positions.