UK records 173 new deaths per covid-19 and reaches 42,461 victims

The number of confirmed deaths by covid-19 in the UK after testing reached 42,461, after the record of 173 more victims in the last 24 hours, as reported by the British Ministry of Health on Friday.

To date, the UK has recorded 301,815 cases of the new Coronavirus, 1,146 between yesterday and today. The new death toll is known at a time when British medical consultants recommended reducing the alert level from 4 to 3, after a decrease in contagion.

This recommendation comes from the so-called Joint Biosecurity Centre, which includes medical consultants from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and implies that coronavirus continues to circulate through the country, but that its contagion is no longer as high or is increasing in an “exponential” manner.