UK wants to encourage bicycle use to make it easier to get back to work

By kenyan

London, May 9 (EFE).- The British government on Saturday announced an investment of 2 billion pounds by 2025 to boost walking and cycling to facilitate a return to work following the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

At a press conference, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said the capital will be invested in improving roads for cyclists and public roads and testing electric scooters, with the intention of encouraging a change in the habits of the population in the long run.

Shapps warned that at the start of the quarantine exit, public transport will not be able to operate at full capacity and, even when it does, social distancing measures will mean that there will be room for fewer passengers.

The Secretary unveiled the transport strategy the day before the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, detailed his plan for the gradual exit from the confinement imposed on March 23.

Shapps himself has already warned that he will act with caution to prevent a second outbreak of the pandemic. “It will be a gradual process, not a simple leap towards freedom,” he warned.

The latest official figures, released today, show that deaths by Covid-19 in the UK are 31,587, 346 of them between yesterday and today, keeping the country as the hardest hit by the disease in Europe.

The secretary asked the population to respect the isolation and stay at home until Johnson released the script, which, according to the press, could authorize the opening of gardening centers from Wednesday and relax the rules on outdoor physical activities.

Shapps did not deny that, as had been published by The Times, the head of government will also announce the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving on British soil from any country except neighbouring Ireland.

He recalled that this type of quarantine was previously applied to travelers from certain places in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, which would simply mean extending the measure. And he said that in any case, such isolation would be more likely to affect returning British residents than tourists, as travel restrictions remain in place in many countries, including the UK.

In the face of speculation of a possible reopening of schools, education unions warned today that this should not be done until scientists ensure there is no risk of spreading the virus and a number of requirements are met to ensure the safety of staff and students, such as improving cleaning and providing personal protective equipment.

While the central government’s plan for England is awaited, independent powers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have warned that they do not intend to significantly change their own short-term restrictions as they believe that doing so would be risky.

So the Welsh government has revealed as only minor adjustments from next Monday that people can go out more than once a day to exercise and that gardening centres will be reopened as long as personal distance is respected.

In Northern Ireland, measures introduced in March were extended last Thursday, and the government warned that there could be some openness to exercises, while Scotland said it would maintain the restrictions and warned that it would not be pressured by London to suspend them first.

Boris Johnson, who spent days in the ICU infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been promising to act cautiously, but faces increasing pressure from the business sector and his own MEPs to reopen the economy as soon as possible. The situation was complicated after the Bank of England announced a 14% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year.

Judith Mora.

