UN: almost 80 million displaced in the world, more than 1% of humanity

Nearly 80 million people were forced to flee their homes as a result of violence and persecution, meaning that more than 1% of humanity was displaced in 2019, the UN announced on Thursday.

The 79.5 million people living as displaced persons, refugees or seeking asylum by the end of 2019 represent a record number, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

“The 1% of the world’s population cannot return to their homes because there are wars, persecution, violation of human rights and other forms of violence,” UNHCR Director Filippo Grandi said in an interview with AFP.

In a decade, the number of people forced to flee their homes has nearly doubled, according to the UN.

Countries such as Syria, Venezuela or the Democratic Republic of congo recorded large displacement flows of their populations due to internal conflicts, and the trend became more intense particularly since 2012.

“There have been more conflicts, more violence,” Grandi warns. “And this means that the political solutions have been insufficient.”

“With a very divided international community, unable to achieve peace, unfortunately the situation will not stop increasing. And I fear that next year will be worse than this year,” he said.

Of the nearly 80 million affected, more than half, 46 million, are what the UN calls “internally displaced people,” that is, people who did not have to leave their country.

Another 26 million are refugees outside their homeland.

The UNHCR has established a separate category for the 3.6 million Venezuelans who were forced to leave the country for economic reasons.

The remaining 4.2 million affected are asylum seekers.

Five countries concentrate 68% of the refugee population on the planet: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.

In Syria, 13.2 million people have fled their homes, one-sixth of the total population, to flee the civil war and move elsewhere, inside or outside the country.

And it is the middle- or low-income countries that should support 85% of the huge cross-border flow.

“What we’ve seen really increase dramatically is poverty,” explains the agency’s director.

“An activity that was not contained by the pandemic (of the new Coronavirus) was war, conflict or violence,” he summed up.