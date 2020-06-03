Home World News International news UN criticizes increased censorship in China and other Asian countries over pandemic
UN criticizes increased censorship in China and other Asian countries over pandemic

Un High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said today that China and other Asian countries such as Cambodia and the Philippines have intensified “censorship” since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement detailing the actions taken in the countries, Bachelet indicates that in China his office has received information on more than 10 cases of health professionals, university students and ordinary citizens who appear to have been detained, and in some cases accused, for having published their opinions or other information about the situation linked to covid-19, or that criticized the government’s response to the epidemic.

“In Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam arrests have been reported for expressing displeasure or allegedly disseminating false information through the press or social media,” the statement said.

The High Commissioner said she recognises the need to restrict harmful misinformation to protect public health or any kind of incitement to hatred of minorities.

But you insisted this can’t turn into censorship.

“While governments may have a legitimate interest in controlling the disclosure of misinformation in a volatile and sensitive context, this should be proportionate and protect freedom of expression,” Bachelet said.

“This crisis should not be used to restrict divergence or the free flow of information and debate,” he said, before insisting that “a diversity of views will foster a greater understanding of the challenges we face and help us overcome them.”

