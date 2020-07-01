UN predicts loss of up to $ 3.3 trillion for tourism due to coronavirus

The restrictions imposed on account of the new coronavirus will cause losses in the coming months that will range between 1.2 and 3.3 trillion dollars for tourism and related sectors, according to an estimate released by the UN.

“These figures clearly remind us of something we often forget: the economic importance of the sector and its role as a lifesaver for millions of people around the world,” said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD).

The document is based on a recent assessment by the World Tourism Organization (WTO), which estimates that the drop in demand for international travel alone could represent a loss of between 850 million and 1.1 billion travelers.

UNCTAD developed three scenarios from the study, which range from “the loss of hotels and restaurants to producers who sell their products directly to hotels, banks, energy producers, the construction sector, among others,” Ralf Peters explained to AFP, director of the UNCTAD trade information department.

The intermediate scenario elaborated by UNCTAD represents an eight-month interruption of international tourism, with losses of 2.2 trillion dollars, that is, 2.8% of the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

If the interruption of activities reaches a year, the losses will be 3.3 trillion dollars, 4.2% of world GDP.

In the intermediate scenario, UNCTAD estimates that Jamaica would be the most affected country in the world, due to the proportion of the weight of tourism in its GDP, followed by Thailand, Croatia and Portugal.

In absolute terms, the United States and China are the most affected, followed by Thailand, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy.