World News

UN proposes banning “gay cure” in the world and warns of “risk of torture”

By kenyan

A report prepared by the United Nations warns that “conversion therapies” for gays and transgenderpeople create a risk of torture and calls on governments around the world to adopt a ban on the practice. The document will be the subject of a debate at the UN Human Rights Council before the end of the month, with the participation of the Brazilian government.

Such therapies, according to the UN, are based on “the incorrect and harmful notion that sexual and gender diversity are disorders to be corrected.” Therefore, the text says, such practices “are discriminatory in nature.”

“In addition, actions to subject lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or gender people to “conversion therapy” practices are by their very nature degrading, inhuman and cruel and create a significant risk of torture,” he warns. The report was prepared by the UN rapporteur on sexual orientation and gender identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz.

In his survey, the rapporteur indicated that “perpetrators of abuse through “conversion therapy” practices include private and public mental health service providers, faith-based organizations, traditional healers, and state agents; promoters also include family and community members, political authorities, and other agents.”

Among the conclusions of the report, the rapporteur indicates that , “under the conditions established by international human rights law and by the international framework on torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, the practices of “conversion therapy” may involve the international responsibility of the State”.

It is also found that “conversion therapy” practices cause “profound psychological and physical damage to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or people of all ages, in all regions of the world.”

The document also calls on governments to take the following measures:

  • Prohibiting “conversion therapy” practices
  • Clearly establish, by appropriate legal or administrative means, a definition of prohibited practices of “conversion therapy” and ensure that public funds are not used, directly or indirectly, to support them;
  • Prohibit “conversion therapy” practices from being advertised and carried out in health, religious, educational, community, commercial or any other environments, public or private;
  • establish a system of sanctions for non-compliance with the prohibition of “conversion therapy” practices, proportionate to their severity, including, in particular, that complaints are promptly investigated and, where relevant, prosecuted and punished, under the parameters set out under international human rights obligations relating to the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;
  • create monitoring, support and complaint mechanisms so that victims of “conversion therapy” practices have access to all forms of redress, including the right to rehabilitation, as well as legal assistance;

Ideological Battle in Brazil

In the Brazilian case, the debate on “gay healing” has gained momentum in the current government. Last year, the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, received a group of psychologists who, among other topics, defend the legitimacy of therapy.

The theme also entered the choice of the new leaders of the Federal Council of Psychology (CFP). The election took place in 2019 and one of the plates was led by Rozangela Justino. She came to be known for advocating the controversial therapy. One of the supporters of rozangela plate was Heloísa Bolsonaro, psychologist and wife of Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Also last year, the Supreme Court (STF) was forced to evaluate the issue. But he chose to maintain the ban on the application of “reversal of homosexuality” therapies. A judge in Brasilia had left a legal loophole open for this type of therapy. But an appeal took the case to the Supreme Court.

The theme also appeared during the sabbath of Augusto Aras in the Senate, before being appointed as Attorney General of the Republic. The then deputy attorney was asked about the fact that he signed a letter from an association of jurists which stated that “it should be provided to anyone to become a patient in sexual reversal treatment, for religious reasons or not”. Aras, questioned by the senators, indicated that he “did not read” and that he did not believe in “gay healing.”

