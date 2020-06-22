Home World News International news UN rapporteur calls for the processing of the FAKE NEWS PL to...
World NewsInternational news

UN rapporteur calls for the processing of the FAKE NEWS PL to be barred

By kenyan

The UN Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression, David Kaye, made an appeal on Monday for the National Congress to postpone the debate on the Fake News Bill.

“The Brazilian Congress is promoting a bill on disinformation that seems to be extremely problematic in relation to issues such as censorship, privacy, the rule of law and due process of law, among others,” the rapporteur wrote.

“I am doing a more formal analysis, but due to the urgency of the issue, I hope that the main Brazilian legislators – such as David Alcolumbre, Angelo Coronel and Rodrigo Maia do everything possible to prevent this project from moving forward and conduct a wide-ranging prior consultation with civil society to adopt an approach consistent with Brazil’s human rights obligations,” he wrote.

The report by Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA) on the bill was scheduled to be presented on Monday. But the new forecast is that this will only occur on Wednesday. The next day, the theme would be on the agenda of the plenary.

Edison Lanza, the OAS rapporteur for freedom of expression, also criticized. “The Congress of Brazil follows with the idea of approving without discussion or participation of all parties a law on disinformation that will affect the principles of the open Internet,” he wrote.

He stated that, with Kaye, they would be willing to provide assistance. “But it’s impossible to analyze in 24 hours,” he complained.

In Brazil, entities have already warned of the risk of such a measure, which would make it impossible in practice to use networks for many Brazilians. The registration of CPFs for users and the obligation to have a valid CPF to open an account on social networks are two of the most controversial topics.

In the original text, there was still the possibility that police or prosecutors would request the user’s data, even before having a judicial authorization. It was also prohibited for digital platforms to erase content without judicial authorization. So if a platform wanted to delete a hate speech message it would have to wait.

