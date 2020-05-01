United Kingdom records 739 deaths in 24hours by coronavirus, 27,510 in total

London, May 1, 2020 (AFP) – Heading to become the European country most affected by coronavirus, the UK has recorded 739 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing to 27,510 the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic – health minister Matt Hancock announced.

The country has been increasing the number of daily tests carried out and yesterday passed 122,000, the minister added, in his daily press conference on the crisis.

Last Wednesday, the UK began to include in its balance sheet the deaths from coronaviruses that occurred in homes, nursing homes and other establishments, which caused the numbers to increase.

It is now the second most affected country in Europe, behind Italy, which recorded 27,967 deaths on Friday morning.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed on March 23 the general confinement, which was eventually extended until 7 May.

Now, under heavy pressure to relax the measures, the government is pursuing a new strategy, which consists of conducting mass testing, tracking contacts of infected people and imposing one-off quarantines.

In this context, Hancock had promised in early April to reach 100,000 daily diagnostic tests by the end of the month.

Today, the minister celebrated that the goal has been reached, with 122,347 tests carried out on Thursday.

“My team, I want to say that you worked tirelessly day and night, and I am very proud of what you have achieved,” the minister said.