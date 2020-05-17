Home World News International news Unity government takes over in Israel and ends 500 days of crisis
World NewsInternational news

Unity government takes over in Israel and ends 500 days of crisis

By kenyan

The Israeli unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz took office on Sunday (17), after receiving the vote of confidence of Parliament, ending 500 days of crisis, marked by three elections without a winner.

The outlook for the new Executive will not be easy to manage, with an economy severely shaken by the crisis of the new coronavirus and a project to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank – a very sensitive issue.

On Thursday, when everything was ready, the “bride and groom” did not attend the planned ceremony at the Knesset. The reason: disagreements in the field of “Bibi”, nickname of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The ceremony was postponed until this Sunday so that the ranks of the prime minister could distribute the folders. The negotiation lasted until dawn.

“People want a unity government, and that’s what they’re going to have today,” Netanyahu told lawmakers before the confidence motion.

In the Knesset, where the Gantz and Netanyahu caucuses have a majority, the new government was sworn in with 73 votes, 12 more than the minimum required.

“Union and emergency”

Their union agreement provides for an equal division of ministries between the two sides and Netanyahu’s maintenance as prime minister. The prime minister’s corruption trial begins at the end of May and is expected to last for the next 18 months.

On November 17, 2021, Gantz will assume the post of prime minister for a similar period.

The two leaders enjoy complete freedom to distribute the Ministries among their allies, which caused a problem in the Likud. Bibi’s conservative party won more seats in the last elections and still has the support of radical right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parliamentarians.

With more than 30 ministers, this will be the largest government in the country’s history, and perhaps also “the most expensive,” as criticized on Sunday by the new opposition leader, Yair Lapid – a former partner of Gantz in “Blue-White.”

According to him, “Israelis deserve better.”

In any case, the government of “unity and emergency” promised to put aside political rivalries and defend Israel and its nine million inhabitants of the new coronavirus.

According to official data, Israel records more than 16,500 cases of infection and 268 deaths.

Thus, the challenge of the new government is twofold: to reactivate the country’s economy, with an unemployment rate that jumped from 3.4% before the epidemic to 27%, and to avoid a second wave of contagions.

Similarly, the Executive will have to study the implementation of the American project for the resolution of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The text provides for Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley and more than 130 Jewish settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967.

“These territories are where the Jewish people were born and where they developed. It is time to apply Israeli law and write a glorious new chapter in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu said Sunday, referring to the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Gantz, on the other hand, did not say anything about it in Parliament today.

Previous articleLille: Galtier strongly denies any contact with OM

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Journalist is murdered in Mexico, 3rd death of press agent in the country

kenyan -
Mexican journalist Jorge Armenta was murdered yesterday in Ciudad Obregón, in Sonora (north of the...
Read more
International news

India extends confinement by covid-19 until May 31

kenyan -
India extended on Sunday (17) the confinement by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of...
Read more
International news

Afghanistan’s president and his rival will share power in the country

kenyan -
Washington, May 17 (AFP) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed...
Read more
15,638FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

IEBC apologizes for irregularities on new 2017 election report

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has apologized to the public after uploading misleading 2017 election results. On the 16th of May 2020,...
Read more

Uhuru wants to impeach Ruto – Moses Kuria

News Connie Mukenyi -
Moses Kuria, Gatundu South Member of Parliament, in a new turn of events, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of plotting to impeach his deputy...
Read more

These are the 8 sanitizer brands banned by KEBS

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has suspended eight sanitizer brands that they found substandard. According to the regulator, the eight companies did not...
Read more

Healthcare workers suspend strike for 21 days

News Edwin Ginni -
Healthcare workers who were supposed to down tools on Monday have announced suspending their strike for 21 days. Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General...
Read more

DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has been discharged from the hospital after nearly four months. In a post on Instagram, DJ Evolve revealed...
Read more

2 Kenyan journalists in trouble in Tanzania for interviewing residents on Covid-19 pandemic

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Two Kenyan journalists have found themselves in trouble with Tanzania government after police, on Saturday, arrested them while interviewing members of the public on...
Read more

Magufuli pushes ahead with defiance, promises to open sports and colleges

Health Chuoyo Protus -
President Magufuli has stated that he will reopen colleges and sports this coming week as COVID-19 cases reduce in the country. Without giving exact figures...
Read more

Siaya boat tragedy: 5 dead after boat capsized in River Nzoia

County News Edwin Ginni -
Five people have died after a motorboat they were riding capsized in the pregnant River Nzoia in Siaya County. The incident occurred on Saturday at...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke