Unity government takes over in Israel and ends 500 days of crisis

The Israeli unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz took office on Sunday (17), after receiving the vote of confidence of Parliament, ending 500 days of crisis, marked by three elections without a winner.

The outlook for the new Executive will not be easy to manage, with an economy severely shaken by the crisis of the new coronavirus and a project to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank – a very sensitive issue.

On Thursday, when everything was ready, the “bride and groom” did not attend the planned ceremony at the Knesset. The reason: disagreements in the field of “Bibi”, nickname of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The ceremony was postponed until this Sunday so that the ranks of the prime minister could distribute the folders. The negotiation lasted until dawn.

“People want a unity government, and that’s what they’re going to have today,” Netanyahu told lawmakers before the confidence motion.

In the Knesset, where the Gantz and Netanyahu caucuses have a majority, the new government was sworn in with 73 votes, 12 more than the minimum required.

“Union and emergency”

Their union agreement provides for an equal division of ministries between the two sides and Netanyahu’s maintenance as prime minister. The prime minister’s corruption trial begins at the end of May and is expected to last for the next 18 months.

On November 17, 2021, Gantz will assume the post of prime minister for a similar period.

The two leaders enjoy complete freedom to distribute the Ministries among their allies, which caused a problem in the Likud. Bibi’s conservative party won more seats in the last elections and still has the support of radical right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parliamentarians.

With more than 30 ministers, this will be the largest government in the country’s history, and perhaps also “the most expensive,” as criticized on Sunday by the new opposition leader, Yair Lapid – a former partner of Gantz in “Blue-White.”

According to him, “Israelis deserve better.”

In any case, the government of “unity and emergency” promised to put aside political rivalries and defend Israel and its nine million inhabitants of the new coronavirus.

According to official data, Israel records more than 16,500 cases of infection and 268 deaths.

Thus, the challenge of the new government is twofold: to reactivate the country’s economy, with an unemployment rate that jumped from 3.4% before the epidemic to 27%, and to avoid a second wave of contagions.

Similarly, the Executive will have to study the implementation of the American project for the resolution of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The text provides for Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley and more than 130 Jewish settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967.

“These territories are where the Jewish people were born and where they developed. It is time to apply Israeli law and write a glorious new chapter in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu said Sunday, referring to the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Gantz, on the other hand, did not say anything about it in Parliament today.