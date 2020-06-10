Unstable, Brazil is at risk of social upheaval, says Peace Index

Political instability, protests and violence may threaten Brazil in the coming months, as part of the results of the crisis generated by the Coronavirus. The alert is from the Institute for Economics and Peace, which points the country among the most vulnerable in the world to deal with the impacts of the health crisis.

On Wednesday, the entity published its annual ranking that measures the Global Peace Index and found that, in the first year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the country fell in the ranking. Today, Brazil occupies its lowest position since the survey began to be published in 2008. Of the 163 countries evaluated, Brazil ranks 126th in the ranking of social and economic peace.

The Index is the largest analysis on the issue of peace in the world, accumulating data and trends on political, social and economic aspects. In total, 23 indicators are considered. The study also reveals that Brazil is one of the countries facing the pandemic in one of the most vulnerable situations and worst social resilience.

“Brazil is identified as one of the countries most at risk for having difficulty dealing with the effects of the pandemic,” explained Serge Stroobants, one of the Institute’s regional directors. “The result should be instability, deterioration of the recognition of political leadership. This would all take people to the streets and the chances of it becoming violent is high,” he said.

One of the weaknesses is financial. “Countries with low credit scores, such as Brazil, Pakistan, Venezuela and Argentina, may not be able to borrow in sufficient amounts to maintain the recovery of their economies, leading to increased political instability, protests and violence,” the institute said.

We will see greater unemployment, greater inequality, worse working conditions. It’s not a positive scenario. Brazil was not prepared for an extra blow. Serge Stroobants, Institute for Economics and Peace

Pandemic prompts protests around the world

According to the entity, covid-19 is generating a series of protests around the world, including in the United States, Germany, France and also in Brazil. “Millions of Brazilians have protested in cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro against the way the government is dealing with the pandemic,” the report said. In addition, protests in prisons have also been recorded in Brazil and Venezuela in the face of the restrictions imposed.

In general, the survey shows that the pandemic is having a negative impact on peace in the world, with the expectation of an increasing polarization of society. If 2019 had already been a year of turbulence and protests, covid-19 should widen the instability.

“This reflects the potential of the virus to undo years of socio-economic development, exacerbate humanitarian crises and aggravate and encourage unrest and conflict,” the research said. The institute also identifies the economic impact of lockdowns as a “significant threat to peace.”

The biggest economic crisis since World War II is expected to translate into an increase in social unrest, general strikes and anti-government demonstrations. Places that rely on international resources to avoid a larger confrontation – such as Liberia, Afghanistan and South Sudan – may suffer even more.

Brazil had already been falling in the Peace Index

Considering the world ranking for 2019, Brazil had already suffered a three-position drop. Since 2018 when the first ranking was produced, the country has already lost 38 positions. What weighed in on the national case was the issue of the safety of society. Only 17 countries in the world are worse off than Brazil.

Today, virtually tied with myanmar’s dictatorship, the country occupies a lower position than Kenya, South Africa and Mauritania. The worst placed in the ranking are Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. In the lead are Iceland, New Zealand and Portugal.

The institute also makes it clear that violence now costs 10% of Brazil’s GDP, equivalent to US$327 billion.

In Syria, the rate is 60% of GDP, against 51% in Venezuela. Meanwhile, in Canada, the cost of violence is only 3%. Worldwide, the bill accounts for $14.5 trillion, 10.4% of world GDP.

Australia, Norway and New Zealand do better in crisis, study says

There is expected to be an increase in political instability in Europe, with riots and general strikes expected to increase. Important choqucountries such as Greece, Italy and Poland could shake up countries, while the most resilient and best placed to face the future would be Norway, Australia and New Zealand.

According to one of the report’s authors, Steve Killelea, “the fundamental tensions of the last decade around conflicts, environmental pressures and socioeconomic conflicts remain.”

But he warns that “the economic impact of covid-19 is likely to increase these tensions, increasing unemployment, increasing inequalities and worsening working conditions – creating alienation from the political system and increasing civil unrest,” he said.

“We are therefore at a critical moment,” he added.