US seizes Chinese products on suspicion of forced labor

US customs authorities today seized a shipment of products made from human hair from China, suspected of being produced by Muslims held in forced labor camps in Xinjiang province.

The products were part of a 13-ton shipment, valued at $ 800,000.

On June 17, the United States Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) ordered the retention of assets for the alleged working conditions of those involved in the production of these items.

“The production of these goods constitutes a very serious violation of human rights,” said Brenda Smith, assistant to CBP’s commercial commissioner.

The order “aims to send a very clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illegal and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in supply chains”.

The announcement came when the United States Department of State, Commerce, Treasury and Homeland Security warned American companies of the extreme caution they should take when importing products involving forced or prison labor from Xinjiang and elsewhere in China.

Xinjinag province is blacklisted for using forced labor.

The Chinese government “continues to carry out a repression campaign in Xinjiang, targeting Uighurs … and members of other Muslim minority groups,” said the State Department, also warning companies in the country to be vigilant and to avoid collaborating with Chinese authorities in repression of these minorities.