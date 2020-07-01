USA: ex-policeman accused of killing black man leaves prison on bail and with anklet

The ex-policeman from the American city of Atlanta accused of the death of Rayshard Brooks last month, which led to days of anti-racism protests, was released from prison on bail, local television WSB TV and other media outlets reported.

On Tuesday, a Georgia county judge set a $ 500,000 bond for Garrett Rolfe, 27, and added several conditions, such as wearing an anklet and respecting a curfew.

Rolfe got out of prison this morning, according to the media. Representatives of the prison, the police, Rolfe and the Brooks family were not immediately available for comment.

The white police officer is charged with murder and 10 other offenses for the death of Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in southern Atlanta.

At a hearing held on Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court judge Jane Barwick said she would allow Rolfe to leave prison to await a trial for not believing that the former police officer threatens the community or that he can escape.

Brooks’ death on June 12 exacerbated tensions in the country over police brutality and racism brought about by the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Videos from surveillance cameras and cell phones that recorded the Atlanta incident were seen widely on social media, triggering sometimes violent demonstrations and the burning of the fast-food restaurant.

At Tuesday’s hearing, before the judge issued her decision, Brooks’s widow, Tomika Miller, asked the court to deny bail, saying she would not feel safe with the free former police officer.

“I say ‘no’ because I can’t mentally deal with it. I don’t feel safe with him outside,” he argued.

Rolfe’s lawyers said they intend to provide strong evidence that he had a legal justification for using lethal force for acting in self-defense. Rolfe was fired from the police and was held in Gwinnett County Jail.