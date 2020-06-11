Home World News International news USA: Hairdressers with covid-19 did not transmit the virus to 140 customers
World News

USA: Hairdressers with covid-19 did not transmit the virus to 140 customers

By kenyan

None of the 140 customers who passed through a beauty salon in the state of Missouri in the United States, where two professionals tested positive for the new Coronavirus, became infected by the disease.

“We don’t want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this new coronavirus spreads,” said Clay Goddard, head of the Greene County Health Department, where the salon is located, last Monday (8).

The county distributed 46 tests to detect the new coronavirus among customers who were served by the duo, and all came back negative.

Those who did not receive the test received two calls a day from local health authorities for two weeks, asking if they had felt symptoms of the virus, Kathryn Wall, a spokeswoman for greene’s health department, told local CNN.

The two professionals work at an establishment of the Great Clips franchise, which has more than 4,000 beauty salons in the United States and Canada.

According to the Greene Department of Health, the salon adopts precautionary measures against the virus, such as distancing chairs and face masks, which may have helped contain the spread of covid-19.

In addition to the 140 clients the pair attended, the hairdressers shared the work environment with four other professionals – and they also did not test positive for covid-19.

