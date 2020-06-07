Week of police violence in anti-racist acts ends in peaceful tone

There has been police violence over the past few days of anti-racism protests (motivated by the death of George Floyd), but the week ended relatively peacefully in most locations. Acts were recorded from the United States to England, passing through France and Australia.
In Washington, United States, people marched toward the White House and cried “no justice, no peace.” Many of the protesters wore masks and T-shirts with the phrase “I can’t breathe” —the last words black Floyd said as white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee.
One of the signs said, “Get your knee off our neck.”
The police were alert to the movement and several helicopters flew over the U.S. capital, which had strong sun today, but tranquility prevailed. According to AFP, volunteers distributed bottles of water so that the crowd remained hydrated.
Five months before the presidential election that will put Donald Trump Face-to-face with Democrat Joe Biden, the U.S. is experiencing a racial debate in a practical way and with possible disagreements with the current president.
“A lot of people think about racism and think about things like the KKK,” Professor Chris Wade, a 29-year-old black man, told AFP, alluding to the white supremacist group. “Today, racism is the lack of opportunities and resources,” he added.
Anti-racism protests continue in the U.S.
Germany, on the other hand, recorded the use of pepper spray by police in Hamburg, as well as water cannons to drive away the protesters. Authorities claimed that aggressive people had created tension with police officers. Still in this region, more than 300 people stood in front of water cannons.
London, England, had a divided day: it began with orderly and peaceful demonstration, but some groups threw bottles at police officers and went to the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, from where they were driven away by the cavalry.
In Australia, the first country to protest outside the US, thousands of people marched today. According to AFP, organizers believe Floyd’s case finds echo and causes identification in the country.
According to them, the goal is to denounce the high rate of detention among Aborigines, as well as members of that community killed while in police custody. There have been over 400 in the last 30 years.
France had acts in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Lille, Rennes and Marseilles.
Protest in Paris, France
Image: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP
Police officer charged with Floyd’s death has priors
Thomas Lane, 37, one of the officers charged with the murder of George Floyd, has seven criminal records. Before joining the police, he accumulated a series of traffic violations and still became official.
Among the charges against Lane is one for damaging property. According to the British daily mail, Thomas’ personal file was released by the Minneapolis Police Department, but with many sections edited.
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, the three former police officers who accompanied Derek Chauvin in the approach that resulted in the death of George Floyd were charged with favoring the murder of the former security guard.
Elderly man pushed by police officers is longtime activist
One scene in particular caught the eye the day before yesterday, when a video was released in which buffalo police officers in New York were pushing a 75-year-old man. In contact with the ground, Martin Gugino, a longtime peaceful activist, bled through his head.
Gugino is a member of the Western New York Peace Center, an activist organization in the city of Buffalo.
According to his personal blog, Gugino has been arrested four times in demonstrations, but has never been charged. The day before yesterday, he was participating in an act against racism in america.
“One thing I know: Martin is a nonviolent person,” said Vickie Ross, the executive director of organization in an interview with local TV, WKBW.
And police officers are accused of assaulting the elderly
The two police officers who were caught pushing a 75-year-old man during a demonstration in buffalo, New York, were charged with second-degree assault, that is, with intent to cause injury.
Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe appear in court and were released after the hearing. They have pleaded not guilty and are due to return to court on July 20.
U.S. accuses China of using Floyd’s death
Protests against police brutality have spread across the United States in recent days
Image: AFP
The United States accused China today of using the unrest over the death of George Floyd to justify denying human rights to its people.
“Like all dictatorships in history, no lie is too obscene, as long as it serves the party’s power aspirations,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement referring to the Communist Party of China.
“This ridiculous propaganda should not deceive anyone,” he added.
China has drawn harsh criticism of the United States for the notorious Floyd case, but it was not immediately clear which of them Pompeo referred to.
Banksy makes art with burning US flag
Banksy’s Art
Image: Reproduction/Instagram
Artist Banksy used Instagram to share an art that addresses the anti-srracist fight that erupted in protests across the US and around the world after the death of George Floyd.
The art depicts a memorial to a victim of racism, with a picture frame, flowers and candles. In a broader view, we see that one of the candles, the only one lit from the memorial, is setting fire to a U.S. flag.
Banksy said he initially tried to keep quiet in the face of anti-corruption demonstrations, to make room for black people to speak out. “But why would I do that? This is not their problem. It’s mine,” he argued.
“The system is failing with people of color. It’s like a broken pipe that floods the apartment from the floor below. This flawed system is making their lives a living hell, but it’s not their job to fix it. They couldn’t do that, because nobody lets them into the apartment upstairs,” he said.
“This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to go up the stairs and break down the apartment door,” he added.