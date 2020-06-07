Week of police violence in anti-racist acts ends in peaceful tone

There has been police violence over the past few days of anti-racism protests (motivated by the death of George Floyd), but the week ended relatively peacefully in most locations. Acts were recorded from the United States to England, passing through France and Australia.

In Washington, United States, people marched toward the White House and cried “no justice, no peace.” Many of the protesters wore masks and T-shirts with the phrase “I can’t breathe” —the last words black Floyd said as white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee.

One of the signs said, “Get your knee off our neck.”

The police were alert to the movement and several helicopters flew over the U.S. capital, which had strong sun today, but tranquility prevailed. According to AFP, volunteers distributed bottles of water so that the crowd remained hydrated.

Five months before the presidential election that will put Donald Trump Face-to-face with Democrat Joe Biden, the U.S. is experiencing a racial debate in a practical way and with possible disagreements with the current president.

“A lot of people think about racism and think about things like the KKK,” Professor Chris Wade, a 29-year-old black man, told AFP, alluding to the white supremacist group. “Today, racism is the lack of opportunities and resources,” he added.