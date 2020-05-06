Home World News International news White House prepares to shut down working group against covid-19
White House prepares to shut down working group against covid-19

By kenyan

The White House has decided to end the emergency group set up to manage measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in the latest sign that the Donald administration Trump no longer considers the pandemic a daily priority.

Vice President Mike Pence said today that the emergency group he heads will act by the end of this month.

“I think we’ve begun to consider the dates for Memorial Day (May 25) or early June” to dismantle the crisis cell, he told reporters.

This group led the complex response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which killed nearly 70,000 Americans.

The cell, which reports directly to the president, works in coordination between medical institutions, politicians and state governors, some of whom have frantically tried to help overcrowded hospitals.

He also used medical experts to formulate national recommendations on social distancing.

Pence said these efforts could soon be carried out by regular government agencies working in a “more traditional way.”

This movement is aligned with the new approach of Trump to pressure the country to accept the reopening of the economy.

Trump says he wants a “safe” reopening and that the difficulties caused by economic inactivity are the main threat to the country.

“We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years,” he said Tuesday on a visit to a mask factory in Arizona.

The president admitted, however, that some people would be “seriously affected.”

Critics say that the health situation remains far from normal and that Trump want to hurry to try to boost the economy in time for his difficult re-election battle in November.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany insisted that Trump will continue to contact medical teams, even if there is no official crisis management group.

“The report on the task force is being misinterpreted, suggesting that the White House no longer involves medical experts. That’s completely false. President Donald Trump will continue its data-driven approach to secure reopening,” she wrote on Twitter.

