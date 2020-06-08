Home World News International news WHO: Am. Latina needs political leadership and has not reached peak of...
WHO: Am. Latina needs political leadership and has not reached peak of the outbreak

By kenyan

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday described Latin America as the “most complex” crisis of the pandemic and made it clear that the peak of the outbreak has not yet been reached. To overcome the current crisis, the region will need political leadership and the help of the international community.

Data from recent days have placed Brazil and the rest of the region as the focus of global attention.

“It is a huge concern, it is a time of strong political leadership in Latin America and international solidarity. And we need leadership from within Latin America to control the disease,” said Michael Ryan, WHO’s director of operations.

According to him, the situation does not involve just one country. “There are several experiencing a very severe epidemic,” he said.

Ryan indicated that health services are under heavy pressure and that there is a lack of ICU beds in several locations. To top it off, “very much fear and confusion” reign between communities for different reasons

“Today, the epidemic in Latin America is the most complex of all the situations we face in the world,” he said. For him, the time has come for the world to come to the aid of the region. “The world needs to work for this and support the region,” he insisted.

But he also highlighted how the region’s history of facing other diseases proves that the continent can respond. But he called on leaders in Latin America to work together to overcome the crisis.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of who, pointed out how the latest WHO report revealed on Sunday that the day was the most recorded cases since the pandemic began. There were 136,000 cases in just 24 hours. Brazil led with 30,000 cases.

75% of them come from only ten countries, most of them in the Americas. In the last ten days, nine of them have registered more than 100,000 cases each. Today, there are almost 7 million cases and almost 400,000 dead.

“More than six months after the onset of the crisis, this is not the time to take your foot off the accelerator. It’s time to keep working hard, based on science,” Tedros said.

For Maria van Kerkhove, who’s technical director, countries need to understand that the crisis is not over. “We are far from the end,” he said. For the agency, complacency is the biggest risk today.

Hydroxychloroquine

Ryan also called recent studies “disappointing” pointing to the lack of efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. For him, if this is confirmed, it is the loss of an important opportunity.

The expert confirmed that who will examine the results of other studies and will consider whether to discontinue its tests with the drug. Weeks ago, the agency included hydroxychloroquine in its worldwide tests. But for now do not recommend the remedy.

Ten days ago, who temporarily suspended the use of hydroxychloroquine to assess its health risk. But he concluded that it was not significant to prevent the continuation of the research.

A new outage can now occur. “But we need to continue evidence. A search just isn’t enough,” he added.

Protests

Who also called for demonstrators to take to the streets wearing masks, washing their hands and, when possible, keeping a distance of one meter between people. Those who are not in good health should stay at home and not join the protests.

For the agency, the majority of the world’s population remains susceptible to the disease. WHO insists that complacency can be a threat and calls on governments to continue monitoring the situation.

