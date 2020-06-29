Home World News International news WHO: crisis in Brazil requires unity and politicians need to "look in...
WHO: crisis in Brazil requires unity and politicians need to “look in the mirror”

Immersed in an outbreak that shows no signs of losing strength, Brazil will need national unity and greater coordination between different levels of government if it is to overcome the virus. The warning is from the WHO, which, faced with a situation considered “difficult” in the Americas, points out that the time has come for governments to put politicization aside.

In a harsh message and responding to a column question about Brazil in its press conference on Monday, the agency warned that the pandemic cannot be won if the ideological debate continues.

The message was given when the virus is six months old and Latin America is consolidating itself as the main epicenter of the crisis.

“In the Americas, the situation is difficult,” said Mike Ryan, WHO director of operations. According to him, Brazil today represents a “large proportion” of the region’s case.

“Brazil still faces a great challenge,” he said, pointing to the more than 30,000 daily cases in the 27 states. For the chief of operations, a broad strategy still needs to be adopted, which would include more work to track people who have had contact with patients.

Ryan admits that it would be wrong to underestimate the size of the country. But, in a diplomatic way, he made it clear that part of the difficulties comes from the lack of coherence between state governments and the federal government. For him, the country needs greater coordination between these levels of government.

When answering the question, the WHO representative chose not to name specific countries. But he criticized the politicization of the virus.

For him, the crisis is of such a dimension that societies and parties need to opt for unity, even though such a strategy represents giving a person that we disagree with the leadership in the process.”We are not going to beat the virus with ideology,” he insisted.

For Ryan, it is also time for everyone to look in the mirror, including politicians, and question whether they are in fact doing enough. “We have to have a conversation,” he said.

On December 31, 2019, the agency would receive the first official alert of an outbreak in China. A month later, the global emergency would be declared, when there were only twelve cases outside of China.

Today, there are 10 million infected and more than 500 thousand deaths. But, above all, the WHO is concerned about the increase in the number of cases in countries that, after obtaining some control of the disease, have again registered important increases in new infections.

In Brazil, there are 1.3 million cases and 57 thousand deaths. In the last 30 days, the country was the place that registered more cases in the world. On average, in the last few days, 20% of new infected people in the world are in Brazil.

