WHO points to high-speed transmission in Brazil and advocates isolation

The World Health Organization warned of the “intense” transmission of coronavirus in Brazil and called for social distancing measures to be applied in the country to stop the “bush fire”. For the entity, the virus will not disappear alone.

The statement was made by the entity on Monday. Since last week, Brazil has been the second country in number of cases in the world.

“In many countries, when it reaches a certain level, it moves like bushfire. This happens in China, in Wuhan, it happened in some countries in Europe and is now happening in Brazil,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director general. “So we need to do everything to slow down and that’s with social measures. We need to be as aggressive as possible,” he said.

There is a clash over social distancing in Brazil. The federal government advocates so-called vertical isolation, in which only people from so-called “risk groups” are taken out of circulation —over 60 years of age and or with comorbidities more susceptible to the disease, such as heart disease and diabetes. State governments have implemented quarantines, restriction of vehicle movement and even lockdown.

“The transmission is very intense [no Brasil]”said Michael Ryan, who’s director of operations. He said governments need to do “everything they can” to curb this proliferation.

According to Ryan, governments that did not use broad distance ensured a response with extensive testing and case isolation. He admits that quarantines can have profound social impact. “But there may be no alternative,” he said, pointing to situations in countries without the ability to test and isolate.

“At this point, unless you have a tremendous ability to test, it is difficult to see how a very intense transmission can be suppressed without a part of (distancing) measures,” he said.

“In Brazil, many of the states are trying to implement measures. It’s not that they’re not implementing. they are. There’s variation. A broad strategy is needed involving all society and government,” Ryan said, adopting a diplomatic tone not to name the federal government.

“About suppressing infection when there is widespread transmission, we have said since February that it is necessary to do everything they can. There is a perception that can only be suppressed with extreme measures. Certainly, in places with high transmission, it is an efficient way”, he explained.

According to him, while people stay at home, the “flames of the pandemic” are reduced. But the period needs to be used to isolate cases and identify outbreaks.

“We leave everyone at home until we think about what to do in the next step, which is what many countries ended up doing,” he said. “But what we would really like is to be in a position that we can identify cases and quarantine people,” he said.

“It is more efficient to quarantine a smaller population, not the entire country,” he said, insisting on the economic impact.

“But there may be no alternative. If you don’t have the ability to do detection, tests,” he pointed out. “Sometimes countries can’t and then they put up lockdowns to investigate outbreaks, increase service sector, increase testing,” he explained.

“So when the numbers fall, they get back in control of the situation,” he said.

“At this time in countries with high contamination rates, unless they have a tremendous ability to investigate cases, test, quarantine people who have had contact, it is difficult to see how these countries can supply the infection without some level of social measures,” he said.

According to Ryan, some Asian countries have demonstrated that they can contain the virus without a complete lockdown. “But to do so, they have taken extensive measures to find cases,” he said.

Virus will not disappear alone

The WHO director also rejected the thesis that the virus will simply disappear on its own.

“There are no cases where there is an intense transmission and simply the virus goes alone. That didn’t happen. All countries with intense transmission had to implement some level of social measures”, he warned.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of who, called for governments to be faster than the virus. “If there are no serious measures, the speed (of transmission) will remain high,” he said.

“To beat the virus, you need to have a faster speed than it is. You need to take steps to desalate the virus and prepare the health system. Like this you will be beyond it,” he explained.

“As long as the virus has all the space and moves where it wants, with the speed it has, you can’t win,” he warned. Quarantines and lockdowns are therefore tools to slow down transmission, while the government develops strategies to test and strengthen the health system.

“this will allow to be beyond the virus. Otherwise, if you let him go, having all the space to move as you want, it’s going to be very difficult to control him,” Tedros said.

The DIRECTOR-GENERAL of who again warned that the virus is “very dangerous”. “It moves quickly and at the same time kills. That’s why we have 5 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths,” he warned.