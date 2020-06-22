WHO says challenge is to increase dexamethasone production, but urges caution

The Director-General of who (World Health Organization), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, celebrated the recent findings regarding the effects of dexamethasone in the fight against Coronavirus. He said at a press conference of the body held today that the challenge is to increase the production of the drug.

“Although preliminary, the recent discovery that dexamethasone can save patients from covid-19 in serious condition gives us a great reason to celebrate. The challenge is to increase production and distribute it quickly around the world, focusing on where it is most needed,” Tedros began.

He also stressed the importance of intelligent distribution, as dexamethasone is used to combat other health problems.

“Demand increased after the results that showed benefits. Fortunately, the drug is cheap and there are several producers around the world who can speed up production. Countries must work together to ensure that medicines are intended for those most in need, and ensure that these supplies are also available to treat other diseases.”