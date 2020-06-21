Why the Bank of England doesn’t want to return 31 tons of gold from Venezuela

Thirty-one tons of gold are at the center of a legal dispute between the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the Bank of England, the British central bank.

The gold ingots, worth $1 billion, are in the coffers of the British institution and belong to Venezuela, which now wants to sell them and use the funds to fight the pandemic of the Coronavirus, according to the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

However, the Bank of England denied the Venezuelan request.

The motive? The current BCV board responds to Maduro’s government, and the British institution expresses doubts about the authority of this board, arguing that the United Kingdom recognizes as a legitimate president the opposing leader Juan Guaidó.

The dispute began in early 2019, when more than 50 countries recognized Guaidó as president.

Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the BCV in London, told BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish-language service) that the Bank of England informed two REPRESENTATIVES of the BCV: “No, our government (UK) recognizes Guaidó and so we will not give them the gold.”

The representatives —BCV President Calixto Ortega and then Finance Minister Simón Zerpa—had traveled to London to get the gold back.

Now a court in London will have to decide, from June 22, who is legitimate authority that can move the gold of the Bank of England.

Maduro’s government says it wants to sell some of the gold and transfer the proceeds from the sale to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to buy food and medicine to fight coronavirus in Venezuela.

“This gold is all of the Venezuelan people, it is from the country, and the BCV requires that these resources be used through the UN UNDP to meet the pandemic in Venezuela,” venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said.

“Every minute and hour that passes means people who can lose their lives because of the virus, and Venezuela needs its resources, not for a gang of white-collar delinquent thieves to rob us.”

But why does Venezuela maintain gold reserves in England?

Conventional strategy

For decades, Venezuela has stored some of the gold that forms its international reserves at the Central Bank in countries abroad, both in Europe and in the United States, in a strategy similar to that of several other countries.

“There is nothing strange about a country holding reserves of gold and other securities in other banks,” said Luis Vicente Leon, a Venezuelan economist and president of the consultancy Datanálisis.

“There is gold in what is called guard service providers, which are different banks, including some central banks, that provide services and charge a commission to store international reserves.”

For the economist, this is simply a strategy for protecting and guaranteeing gold reserves.

“I would say it is a very conventional strategy among small countries. Larger countries have the capacity to protect their own reserves by keeping them in their coffers.”

“It’s a headache for central banks, especially when you don’t have the capacity to protect, security measures and technology to prevent a robbery operation. When you put your gold in a foreign bank, you have an accounting. If something happens, you’re protected because you’re paying for a custody service.”

In 2011, then-President Hugo Chávez repatriated about 160 tons of gold that were in banks in the United States and the European Union, citing his country’s need for physical control of its assets.

“Venezuela returned gold to the Central Bank, taking it from different countries, because it was a time when the government feared the application of international sanctions that could freeze its reserves outside,” León said.

“The government felt that keeping reserves abroad was a dangerous strategy and that it could have part of its resources frozen.”

Economist and opposition mp José Guerra told BBC News Mundo that “something like 90% of Venezuela’s gold abroad was brought to the BCV coffers.”

According to him, most of these reserves are in Caracas.

However, the gold that Venezuela had in the Bank of England, and which is now the subject of dispute, remained there.

“Our client, BCV, has opened a gold deposit account at Inglater Bankin 2008 and it was operated by the BCV without any problems until 2018,” Zaiwalla told BBC News Mundo.

It was later that year that Venezuelan authorities first tried to get the gold back.

London, the center of gold

A fifth of the world’s governments’ gold is in London and the reason is simple: the British capital is the world centre of precious metal trading.

“In economic terms, (having gold in London) can allow for a quick transaction in an important currency, rather than storing it in the country, and having to carry huge reserves of gold in an attempt to trade it for another desirable asset,” explains Drew Woodhouse, professor of economics at the University of Sheffield Hallam in the UK.

“Gold has no risk of counterpart, so keeping it abroad is considered relatively safe.”

Woodhouse explains that London established itself as a protagonist in the gold market in 1732, when the Bank of England built its first vault in the city.

Moreover, he says, “geographically one can see that (England) connects the United States with Europe, the two main spheres of geopolitical influence, for which gold can be used.”

The Bank of England’s coffers have more than 5,000 tonnes of gold, or 400,000 ingots, including UK Treasury reserves, and much of the huge volume traded in the city. Only the Federal Reserve in New York has more gold than that in the world.

Central banks from 30 countries store part of their national metal reserves in England.

Furthermore, it is believed that in 320 years of history no ingot has ever been stolen from the vaults.

Nowadays they are opened with keys that can reach almost one meter in size and you need to speak a password to a microphone embedded in the security system to have access to the site.

Why is the gold retained?

The Bank of England refuses to comment on its relationship with its customers. But can a bank keep the reserves of another country? The simplest answer is, no.

“A central bank cannot in any way, once it has gold reserves, keep them and not return them to its rightful owner, unless they are fulfilling some condition set out in the contract. You have to return them to the rightful owner as soon as the rightful owner requests it,” says Luis Vicente León.

Guaidó, who has been recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, wrote a letter to then-Prime Minister Theresa May and then Bank of England President Mark Carney, asking them not to hand over the gold to Maduro, arguing that the funds would be used for corruption purposes.

“The Bank of England is not saying it will not give the gold to its rightful owner. What he is saying is that he will only give the gold when he is asked by his rightful owner, and as they do not recognize maduro’s government, they do not recognize the institutionality of those who are making the request,” argues the economist.

The request

In mid-May, the BCV requested that the Bank of England comply with the order to sell part of the gold and hand over the funds to the UNDP. Venezuelan documents say there is “urgency” in the request. According to Venezuelan officials, the money would go to a U.N. agency as a guarantee that it would not be used for purposes other than fighting the pandemic.

The UN told the BBC that the Venezuelan bank had consulted the entity to explore this possibility.

The legal dispute comes amid fears about the collapse of Venezuela’s health system over the pandemic.

“My client, the BCV, is very concerned because Venezuela needs money to buy food and medical equipment,” BCV lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla told BBC Mundo.

“He doesn’t want the money or the gold back, but rather that the funds be sent to the UNDP.”

Deutsche Bank: another dispute, same reason

The 31 tons of gold in the Custody of the Bank of England are not the only Venezuelan resources waiting for a resolution.

Deutsche Bank also wants a judge to decide on about $123 million that belongs to the BCV and should be handed over to Maduro’s government or the parallel government of Guaidó.

The money is the result of a gold swap agreement between the BCV and the German bank held last year.

In an agreement signed in 2016, Venezuela received a $750 million loan from Deutsche Bank and gave 20 tons of gold as collateral.

The loan would end in 2021, but was terminatedlast year because Venezuela did not pay the interest due. The US$ 120 million represents the difference in the price of gold at the time the contract was signed for the quotation at the time of termination.

The issue will also be decided at the June 22 hearing, Zaiwalla said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the case.

Why is gold so important now?

Amid venezuela’s massive economic and humanitarian crisis, gold is one of the few financing and liquidity alternatives for Maduro’s government, especially since February 2019 when the United States adopted sanctions against the state-owned oil company PDVSA, which accounts for many national resources.

The government is also keeping an eye on mines in the southeast of the country, in a vast area that stretches from the border with Guyana to the border with Brazil. It is a strategic region for the government. In February 2016, Maduro decreed that the so-called Arco Mineiro do Orinoco (AMO) will be a national strategic development zone.

Countries such as Russia and China have expanded their presence in mixed extraction companies, with government participation.

AMO has 111,846 square kilometers, about 12% of the country’s territory, and can be a source of up to 7,000 tons of gold.

The BCV has been receiving more and more reserves from arco, but even so its reserves are falling.

A world gold council report says bcv was the highest selling gold bank in 2017 and 2018.

According to Reuters, the BCV had the equivalent of $4.6 billion in gold bars by mid-2019. The amount is 18.5% lower than the volume at the end of 2018 —the lowest level in Venezuela in 75 years.

Turkey is now the largest buyer of Venezuelan gold, with $900 million imported in 2018. At first the gold would be refined in Turkey and returned to Venezuela, but there are no records of this re-export.

Last month, Iranian ships with gasoline arrived in Venezuela. Venezuela is believed to be paying Iran with gold.

The gold that is in the Bank of England is therefore vital to the country’s financial situation.