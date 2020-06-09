Why the pandemic doesn’t subside in the U.S. as it did in Europe

While the curve of the Coronavirus the United States has been stagnant for two months on a “plateau,” a sign, experts say, that the U.S. epidemic hides several curves, managed in different ways according to regions and political affinities.

Two epidemics

With 30,000 new cases detected per day in April and more than 20,000 since the beginning of May, global data from the United States is stagnant because one part of the country has replaced the other.

“We weren’t acting quickly and forcefully enough to prevent the virus from spreading at first, and apparently it went from the original outbreaks to other urban and rural areas,” says Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On the one hand, there are five northeastern states, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, with New York in the middle, where half of the nation’s deaths have been recorded.

In this region, the decline of the disease is a fact: New York has 2,600 people hospitalized compared to 19,000 in mid-April, according to the governor.

These states were also the most prudent in deconfinement. The masks are everywhere, and it was only on Monday that the reopening of New York began, but with the restaurants still closed.

On the other hand, the less urbanized regions, the midwest, the south and part of the west had no bottlenecks in their emergencies and morgues. These states ordered the lockdown later and suspended earlier. And it is precisely there that currently the virus circulates more.

A political divide

The politicization of the pandemic reinforced the phenomenon: the governors of the “red” states, that is, republicans, tend to minimize the risk, in line with president Donald’s position Trump.

“Blue states (Democrats) are more cautious than red states to reopen safely,” said Sten Vermund, a professor at Yale University’s school of public health, adding that ideologically “most Americans don’t like to be told what to do.”

In Georgia, Florida and Texas, only a minority wear masks, also in restaurants and shops, including among employees.

Currently, in Texas and North Carolina, there are more patients with covid-19 hospitalized than a month ago.

South Carolina is also at the “peak” of its epidemic, says Melissa Nolan, professor of epidemiology at the University of South Carolina, pointing to outbreaks of infection in underserved populations such as Hispanic workers.

Cell phone data confirms that physical distance is respected to a different extent: at the highest point of confinement, the displacements of New York or Washington residents have decreased by nearly 90% in several weeks, compared with 50% or less in many southern areas, according to the company Unacast.

Insufficient testing

With half a million tests conducted per day, the United States has become the world champion of detection by inhabitants.

However, that’s still not enough to contain the virus, says Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins University, because the epidemic in the U.S. was much larger than elsewhere.

“We haven’t detected all the contagion yet,” insists the expert.

Only 14% of American tests are positive, compared to less than 5% in Europe. In other words, the United States still harbors many asymptomatic cases, which continue to spread among friends and neighbors.

Detection is not an end in itself, Nuzzo says. Tests should be immediately monitored for isolation and contact tracking. However, the deconfinement began before these procedures were ready.

A mystery

The picture, however, is not entirely bleak: in several places, such as Arizona, the increased availability of tests has increased the number of cases detected, although it appears to be mostly mild cases.

Georgia reopened very early in late April, raising fears, but the outbreak did not happen for long, the number of cases stagnated throughout May and only increased in recent days, illustrating how the dynamics of the coronavirus remains a mystery.

“All my colleagues are perplexed,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.