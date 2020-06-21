With “damming”, Brazil sets record for new cases in the world in 24 hours

The number of new cases of covid-19 registered by Brazil in 24 hours and submitted to who represents a new world record. In its daily bulletin published on Sunday, the world agency indicates 54,700 extra infected in the country in this period.

The data represent the biggest jump in the world in space gave a day since the beginning of the crisis in January.

One of the explanations for the jump in number, in just one day, was the damming of exams that awaited results or their simple accounting in the system. Similar phenomena have occurred in other countries, such as Chile or even the USA.

In the Brazilian case, data for the two days preceding Friday’s figures had been below average. The reason would have been technical difficulties involving nine state departments, who would not have been able to submit the total numbers.

When the total data was counted, the result recorded on Friday reached the unprecedented number.

Still, the case reveals a phenomenon that concerns the WHO, especially if this damming is a possible symptom of underreporting in recent weeks or in the difficulties of different departments in reporting the volume of tests.

The agency’s numbers are out dated, as who needs to collect official information from each of the 193 countries before publishing the sum. In this bulletin, published this Sunday, data collection was closed at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The 54,700 new cases refer to the figures that the Ministry of Health published already on Friday night, in addition to 1,206 deaths. The folder also indicated that more than half of the total number of infected, 507,200, would already be recovered.

According to WHO data, the highest record in just 24 hours had occurred in the U.S. on April 26. At that time, there were 38,000 new cases. In this current bulletin, American numbers come close to that old record, with 36,000 extra infected.

Over the past seven days, Brazil has also reached the levels of the worst moment of the pandemic in the U.S.

In general terms, Brazil has more than 1 million cases, which places the country as the second place in the world. But, adding up to only the last seven days, who highlights how Brazil is the country with the highest number of cases – 204.1 thousand.

In the world, in just one day, 183,000 new cases were registered. Almost 30% occurred in Brazil.

Over the months, no Western European country has recorded more than 10,000 new cases per day.