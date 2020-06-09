Home World News International news Women's Minister resigns in Chile after serial controversies in 34 days in...
Women’s Minister resigns in Chile after serial controversies in 34 days in office

By kenyan

Just over a month after taking over and after facing several controversies, Macarena Santelices, a conservative journalist niece-granddaughter of former dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), today resigned as Minister of Women in Chile.

Santelices announced her departure through her Twitter account, a day after causing a new scandal, when it was revealed that she had appointed as director of gender studies colleague Jorge Ruz, journalist and former producer of a beauty contest for women in bikinis.

“On the day when it is understood that the cause of the woman has no political tone, belongs to everyone and to all, we can move forward. Because of my loyalty to president @sebastianpinera, the country and chileans, today I decide to step aside,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The appointment of Ruz, former editor of the popular newspaper La Cuarta, who until recently distributed in its Friday editions a poster of, was the last of the scandals that were part of the month in which Santelices was in office, in which she was in charge of the Ministry of Women.

In this short period, feminist groups disseorized the motto “We have no ministers”, because of their lack of experience in the subject and participation in the ultra-conservative Independent Democratic Union (IDU).

Two weeks ago, his briefcase withdrew a campaign against violence the woman who had been launched a few hours ago, who had as protagonist a grandfather who, in his character, admitted in a tender tone to have assaulted his wife and said he regretted while writing a letter to alleged granddaughter assaulted by her boyfriend.

“I’m sorry about what happened to you, maybe life is punishing me for what I did to your grandmother. Although she is no longer with us, there is no night when she does not apologize for all the damage I have caused her,” says the protagonist of the video, played by an actor who plays a real testimony, as confirmed by the ministry.

In the country originating from Lastesis, a feminist collective that viralized the performance “Un violador en tu camino” (A rapist on his way in Portuguese) in November 2019, criticism of Santelices recurred in his 34 days in office.

In Chile, which was once known as ultra conservative, in recent years protests for women’s rights have been common among men, women and families of all ages.

In place of Santelices, former Deputy Secretary of Tourism Mónica Zalaquett will take over.

