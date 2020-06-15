Home World News Maria Ressa, Phillippine journalist sentenced for cyber defamation
World News

Maria Ressa, Phillippine journalist sentenced for cyber defamation

By Laiza Maketso
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa arrives for her court verdict at the court building in Manila on June 15, 2020. - Ressa, 56, and her news site Rappler have been the target of legal action and probes after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his drug war that has killed thousands. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

A Philippines court on Monday found journalist Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr, a former researcher guilty of cyber libel.

Mrs. Ressa heads the embattled Rappler news organization renowned for critiquing President Rodrigo Duterte.

The controversial case symbolizes the erosion of democracy and freedom in the country. The two face charges for an article published by the website in 2012.

However, the court ruled they could post bail and pay an added $8,000 for damages. They could face between six months to six years in prison.

Media organizations and human rights watchdogs have condemned the move terming it politically instigated harassment.

Rappler continuously remained at the forefront for expository features regarding the fight against drugs in the country that left many people dead. The news further evoked a lot of condemnation from the United Nations.

“To all Filipinos watching these happenings, everything isn’t about Rappler. It goes beyond our news website, fighting for the justice of the people in this country. Since press freedom remains the foundation of every single right you have as a Filipino citizen,” stated Ressa after the verdict, her voice breaking momentarily.

Ressa’s conviction comes at a time when Duerte and his close associates widen the campaigns against critics to his administration.

Recently, authorities closed down one of the country’s largest broadcasting corporation. They further pushed for an uninterrupted broadly defined anti-terrorism bill.

According to experts, the law allows them to crack down on democratic leaders disparagers.

Once considered the freest place offering press freedom in Asia, the Philippines quickly turned out as a dangerous country for journalists.

In 2020, it moved down to 136th position in the World Press Freedom Index. The case facing Ressa emanates from a 2012 article written by Santos.

The material quoted an intelligence report regarding businessman Wilfredo Keng for smuggling and trafficking drugs.

However, Keng denied the allegations and filed a complaint in 2017, leading the justice department to indict Santos and Ressa last year.

Related news

Health

Fears over second wave as Beijing confirms new COVID clusters

Chuoyo Protus -
There are fears of a second wave of COVID infections after a cluster of new infections were discovered in Beijing. According to China’s National Health...
Read more
News

Atlanta Police shoot dead Rayshard Brooks, another black man

Chuoyo Protus -
With ongoing protests in the US, police officers have yet again shot and killed an innocent black man, Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, was...
Read more
Health

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19 wave

Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more
NewsChuoyo Protus -

Atlanta Police shoot dead Rayshard Brooks, another black man

With ongoing protests in the US, police officers have yet again shot and killed an innocent black man, Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, was...
Read more
HealthChuoyo Protus -

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more
HealthChuoyo Protus -

Fears over second wave as Beijing confirms new COVID clusters

There are fears of a second wave of COVID infections after a cluster of new infections were discovered in Beijing. According to China’s National Health...
Read more
NewsChuoyo Protus -

Premier League to replace player names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogan

Premier League clubs have agreed to replace player’s names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ as a show of solidarity with the movement. In a statement sent...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Maria Ressa, Phillippine journalist sentenced for cyber defamation

World News Laiza Maketso -
A Philippines court on Monday found journalist Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr, a former researcher guilty of cyber libel. Mrs. Ressa heads the embattled...
Read more

Al-Shabaab sets up COVID-19 facility in Somalia

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The Al-Shabaab, a renowned terror outfit, has set up a COVID-19 treatment facility in Southern Somalia. According to Africanews.com, the Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group set up...
Read more

Fears over second wave as Beijing confirms new COVID clusters

Health Chuoyo Protus -
There are fears of a second wave of COVID infections after a cluster of new infections were discovered in Beijing. According to China’s National Health...
Read more

Oscar Sudi summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Monday 15th June, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission summoned Oscar Sudi. Oscar Sudi is the Kapseret Member of Parliament. On 8th June, the...
Read more

Waruguru explains why she ditched Ruto

News Tracy Nabwile -
A section of leaders in Laikipia county has changed tune. They are now supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Sometime last week,...
Read more

Junet Mohammed reveals how ODM will support Waiguru

News Tracy Nabwile -
Junet Mohammed, the Suna East MP, announced that ODM would support Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru. MCAs in Kirinyaga county impeached Governor Ann Waiguru, but...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke