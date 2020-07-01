Middle class Chileans the new poor due to the pandemic

For over three decades, middle-class Chileans enjoyed economic stability. However, the three months of the covid-19 pandemic has reduced many into poverty.

Last year in October, the middle class took to the streets to protest over inequality in the country.

Following the prolonged protests, most small businesses struggled to keep afloat. But as they started recovering, the coronavirus pandemic hit the entire globe.

Chileans enjoy easy access to credit, making the debt level pile exponentially. Currently, a majority of the middle class remain in a vulnerable state, with the number of covid-19 infections increasing.

“Those living comfortably in Chile are the rich who account for about 10% of the population,” stated the assistant manager at the Center for Social Conflict and Cohesion Studies (COES), Dante Contreras.

A professor at the University of Chile, Mr. Contreras, said the level of poverty in the country had risen from nine to 15 percent.

To cushion poor people during this ongoing crisis, the country created an emergency fund. Unfortunately, it only helps with households, which brings in less than $490 a month.

Since this amount only caters to 34 percent of Chileans, this means the entire middle class remains in a quagmire as they account for almost 18 million of the country’s population.

“Whatever is happening in Chile now is a rise in the fluctuation of household income. In recent times, some families have returned to poverty, while others live in poverty. This kind of fragility prevents them from making a long term decision,” added Contreras.

Pay rent or move out

One of the people affected during these harsh times is Pablo Martinez, who previously worked as a solvent engineer. He was declared redundant inMarch 2019.

Currently, he doesn’t have enough to survive on after the pandemic cost him his source of livelihood-an Uber driver.

Before opting to start as an Uber driver, he used up all his insurance money and savings.