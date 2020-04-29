Home World News New York medic responsible for treating covid-19 patients in commits suicide
World News

New York medic responsible for treating covid-19 patients in commits suicide

By Laiza Maketso
Dr Lorna Bren who continued treating patients after recovering from covid-19

An emergency doctor in New York responsible for treating covid-19 patients has committed suicide.

The police, physicians, and family linked the death to the trauma faced by health professionals taking care of coronavirus patients.

49-year-old Lorna Breed succumbed to self-inflicted injuries in where she stayed with her family in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The incident happened on Sunday, according to a statement released by the police.

The deceased supervised the emergency unit at Presbyterian Allen hospital in Manhattan, New York.

Since confirmation of the virus in the United States, the facility experienced a massive inflow of covid-19 patients.

Although circumstances remain unclear of why she took her life, her family, colleagues, and police speculate it may be of stress related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her father, Philip Breen, said to the New York Times. “Committing to do her job killed her.”

He further said she didn’t have a mental illness history. However, she’d contracted the deadly virus and, after recovering, sent home.

RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville police chief stated. “First responders and frontline health care professionals aren’t immune to the pandemic facing the globe.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians president, where Breen was a member, said her death shows struggles experienced by health workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deeply hurt

“The impossibility faced by many hospitals leaves us deeply hurt. I can only imagine how hard it was for Dr. Breen to bear with the situation. It wasn’t out of weakness, rather out of compassion and strength,” wrote William Jaquis on their group’s website.

Her colleagues at the Alpen hospital termed Lorna Breen a hero who selflessly attended to those in need.

Moreover, Breen was a warrior who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department.

New York, the epicenter of America’s covid-19 outbreak, has reported more than 17,300 deaths as a result of the virus.

Previous articleASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops with AMD Zen 2

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Scientists reveal two strains of SARS-COV-2, one more aggressive

Chuoyo Protus -
With the SARS-COV-2 now having crossed the 3 million mark in terms of infections, it is now emerging that there could be two strains...
Read more
Health

USA now has a third of the world’s Covid-19 cases as 1M infected

Chuoyo Protus -
The USA has hit one million Covid-19 cases, the first country to hit that figure. The one million cases are now a third of all...
Read more
News

Joint statement of the presidents of the USA and Russia

kenyan -
On the 75th anniversary of the meeting of the US Army and the Red Army on the Elbe River, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir...
Read more
15,577FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

New York medic responsible for treating covid-19 patients in commits suicide

World News Laiza Maketso -
An emergency doctor in New York responsible for treating covid-19 patients has committed suicide. The police, physicians, and family linked the death to the trauma...
Read more

Bidco teams up with Sigona to cushion the jobless caddies

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Bidco Africa has partnered with the Sigona Golf Club in a move to cushion the club's caddies with food and essential commodities during the...
Read more

US pledges Sh705 Million for Covid-19 fight in Kenya

Health Stanley Kasee -
The United States, through the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has pledged 6.6 million dollars (Sh705 million) to Kenya’s Coronavirus...
Read more

UoN staff to take salary cut amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Erick Flavour -
The University of Nairobi (UoN) now wants its staff to take a voluntary salary cut due to the adverse effects of the Coronavirus epidemic...
Read more

Restaurants to be cleared, get new permits before reopening

Business news Stanley Kasee -
Two days after the government announced the reopening of some restaurants and eateries, the businesses have not yet kicked off well. This is because of...
Read more

Githurai killer cop loses murder appeal

News Tracy Nabwile -
Two years ago, the High Court convicted famous police officer Titus Musila alias Katitu of murder. He shot a man dead in Githurai 45...
Read more

Scientists reveal two strains of SARS-COV-2, one more aggressive

Health Chuoyo Protus -
With the SARS-COV-2 now having crossed the 3 million mark in terms of infections, it is now emerging that there could be two strains...
Read more

Matiang’i directs lockdown at Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camp

News Laiza Maketso -
On Tuesday, April 28, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i ordered for complete cessation in and out of Dadaab and Kakuma refuge camp. In a...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke