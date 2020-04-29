New York medic responsible for treating covid-19 patients in commits suicide

An emergency doctor in New York responsible for treating covid-19 patients has committed suicide.

The police, physicians, and family linked the death to the trauma faced by health professionals taking care of coronavirus patients.

49-year-old Lorna Breed succumbed to self-inflicted injuries in where she stayed with her family in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The incident happened on Sunday, according to a statement released by the police.

The deceased supervised the emergency unit at Presbyterian Allen hospital in Manhattan, New York.

Since confirmation of the virus in the United States, the facility experienced a massive inflow of covid-19 patients.

Although circumstances remain unclear of why she took her life, her family, colleagues, and police speculate it may be of stress related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her father, Philip Breen, said to the New York Times. “Committing to do her job killed her.”

He further said she didn’t have a mental illness history. However, she’d contracted the deadly virus and, after recovering, sent home.

RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville police chief stated. “First responders and frontline health care professionals aren’t immune to the pandemic facing the globe.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians president, where Breen was a member, said her death shows struggles experienced by health workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deeply hurt

“The impossibility faced by many hospitals leaves us deeply hurt. I can only imagine how hard it was for Dr. Breen to bear with the situation. It wasn’t out of weakness, rather out of compassion and strength,” wrote William Jaquis on their group’s website.

Her colleagues at the Alpen hospital termed Lorna Breen a hero who selflessly attended to those in need.

Moreover, Breen was a warrior who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department.

New York, the epicenter of America’s covid-19 outbreak, has reported more than 17,300 deaths as a result of the virus.