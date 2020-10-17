Police catch Brazilian senator hiding money between buttocks

Brazilian senator Chico Rodrigues found himself in murky waters following a police raid on Wednesday that uncovered hidden cash in his but cheeks in the wake of investigating Covid-19 cash graft in the country.

Rodrigues represents Roraima, a Nothern State and is also the deputy of President Jair Bolsonaro’s plan for fighting corruption.

Following this incident, Supreme Court Judge Luis Roberto Barroso on Thursday suspended Rodrigues for 90 days. The judge, however, gave the senate a chance to decide on whether the move should be permanent.

“The police team possesses a video of the second personal search that was carried out,” Barroso stated.

Further adding.

“However, in this case, considering the manner in which the money was hidden by Senator Chico Rodrigues – quite deeply in his underwear – I will not reproduce these images in this report so as not to cause greater embarrassment.”

Rodrigues responds.

Although Rodrigues affirmed that the police had raided his house, he did not give details on what happened. He further maintained that he was innocent and has always been clean throughout his 30 years in politics.

His office did not also comment on the police finding the stash of money in his pants despite several Brazilian media outlets reporting on the matter citing unnamed sources.

The federal police also declined to comment citing confidentiality during investigations. According to a police report on Wednesday, the cops carry out raids to investigate misuse of government funds meant for responding to Covid-19 in Roraima.

Following this incident, president Bolsaniro added that the police raid is proof enough that he is committed to fighting graft.

Brazil is not the only country fighting Covid-19 funds misappropriation. Back home, an expose by Dennis Okari uncovered graft in KEMSA and Ministry of Health. According to Okari’s report, the MoH was not providing appropriate PPEs for healthcare workers.

Okari further highlighted the irregular tenders KEMSA issued.