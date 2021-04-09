Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s II longtime husband dies

Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II husband and longest-serving monarch consort, has died at 99 years.

“The Royal family join with people around the world in mourning his passing,” said the family in a statement.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Prince Phillip was recently hospitalised following a pre-existing heart problem. After a successful operation and a month in the hospital, the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged in March.

He was born on the Island of Corfu in 1921 as prince of Greece and Denmark. In 1947, he married the queen-then still Princess Elizabeth- when she was 21 and he 26. Both descended from Queen Victoria and were third cousins.

Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip spent most of his adult life supporting his wife’s course. He accompanied her to charitable events, garden parties, and state dinners.

Behind the scenes, he received credit for working towards the monarch opening up and giving access to the British public. He was additionally affiliated with some 800, organisations including many charities.

The prince appeared for the final official appearance in August 2017 at a Royal Marine parade at Buckingham Palace.

Renowned for his sometimes outspokenness, Prince Philip carried out his consort role as an act of duty above everything.

“The customer must always be satisfied and not me. I don’t do it for my amusement,” he stated during a documentary of his aired during his 90th birthday.

His death marks the beginning of a generational transition for the British monarch, which has remained a bastion of stability for the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952.

Currently, Queen Elizabeth, now 94, has stepped back from much of royal duties, leaving his grandson Prince William and their eldest son Prince Charles to take up the mantle.

Despite being born into Royalty, Prince Phillip had a relatively rough upbringing.

According to a biography by Philip Eade, “Young Prince Phillip,”-while still an infant, his father, Prince Andrew, was sentenced by a Greek revolutionary court, banishing him for life after disobeying a military order during a battle with Turkey.

Prince Philip gave up his active naval career when his wife became queen in 1952.

During her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Queen Elizabeth referred to the Duke of Edinburgh as her constant guide and strength.

He has passed on as the oldest ever male member of the British monarch.