‘Slow down the testing please!’ – Trump’s solution to reduce number of COVID-19 cases

Trump – Better known for controversial statements and remarks now has a new ‘solution’ to reduce the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.

While in a re-election campaign in Tulsa, Trump termed the coronavirus as ‘kung flu,’ an indirect blame on China for spreading the coronavirus in the world.

Trump’s blame game to China has taken center stage in many of his addresses, and his most recent comment on naming the coronavirus ‘kung flu’ could spark unease in the Asian community living in the United States.

Trump further said that he has advised health officials to slow down testing. According to Trump, more testing leads to higher numbers of confirmed cases, and the only way to reduce the numbers is to slow down testing.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people slow down the testing.”

The White House was forced to clean the air thereafter, saying that Trump was only joking.

The US has conducted over 25 million tests of coronavirus, 2.3 million of which have turned positive.

The Trump-led country has also recorded nearly 717,000 deaths and 122,000 recoveries.